Four names have been rumored to interest Barcelona as they seek to add to their line of progress following the injury to Ousmane Dembélé. Barça can make a signature outside the transfer window as an urgent replacement if a player is injured for more than 5 months. This can only be a player playing in the Spanish system and he can only play in domestic competitions.

Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Lucas Pérez (Alavés), Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) and Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) have been linked with the media in Barcelona.

The pillar has been linked by several reports. The Girona striker has a € 25m release clause, but signing is impossible, according to ESPN, due to the relationship between Girona and Manchester City.

Pérez has a 15m release clause and Barcelona are reportedly already in touch with him for a potential signing.

Iglesias has been cited as a possibility, though the latest report says signing him could be “tricky”.

The other option is Ángel. Many reports have made him one of the chances, besides Pérez, to sign with Barcelona. Getafe’s athletic director Ángel Martín even said the team was “ready to face jenngel’s exit”.

His cost is reportedly 10m euros to pay for his release clause. However, one report says Getafe’s president is still not taking Barcelona’s interest seriously because it could be a smoking screen to distract from Éric Abidal’s statements that upset Lionel Messi.

