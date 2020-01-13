advertisement

The Galaxy Fold was not the successful folding experiment that Samsung wanted, because a few design problems affected the durability of the phone last year. The phone was delayed from April to September, but Samsung was unable to solve all the vulnerability issues with the handset. But at least Samsung has shown us what can go wrong with a folding device, and the technology will improve considerably in the coming years to make a much better design possible. Samsung may already have such a device ready, a clamshell foldable that we called Galaxy Fold 2 until recently when the Galaxy Bloom name came out. It appears that this is not the actual name of the handset, and a leaker has shared the trade name of the phone.

Ice Universe teased this weekend that the Bloom is just a code name, and the phone will be called something else:

If Galaxy Z 2020 was your guess, well, that’s not it. The insider followed the device name. It is turning around. Galaxy Z Flip:

It is not the craziest name that Samsung could have come up with, and it is certainly not the worst. Samsung had to give the Galaxy Fold its name, because the Fold was marred by bad publicity last year. Not to mention the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip fits well for the handset.

Regardless of what Samsung would call the clamshell foldable, we already have three rumors that should make the Z Flip an exciting proposition. First of all it is said that the phone has a glass screen instead of plastic, which should solve problems with the durability of the screen. Second, the phone would cost around $ 1,000, which would be an excellent price for a foldable device. And third, the Galaxy Z Flip will not be a mid-range phone like its direct competitor, the Motorola Razr. Instead, the handset is expected to have the same chipset as the Galaxy S10, Note 10 and Fold phones, the Snapdragon 855.

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip during an event on 11 February, right next to the Galaxy S20 phones.

