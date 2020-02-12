advertisement

It’s mid-February and we don’t expect Sony to unveil the PlayStation 5 this month, as initially claimed. The company has not sent out press invitations and the fear of coronavirus may further delay the announcement event. But there is no lack of PS5 news and a new finding suggests that the impressive PS5 feature that we did not see coming is real. However, the whole thing can have a huge disadvantage, as well as the kind of scary component that many people probably won’t appreciate: Users follow.

A few months ago we saw the first signs that Sony was working on a digital assistant like no other. This assistant should not only be an alternative to Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. Sony does not need that. Instead, it would be a new kind of artificial intelligence that can assess your gameplay session and help with real-time information when it is called. Are you stuck with a search or do you have problems beating a boss? The assistant can help you in both cases. The assistant may also have a smartphone app that can keep track of in-game content and events. At least that is what a patent from Sony said at the time.

Sony has never recognized the feature, but reports that followed said the new PS5 controller might have a microphone to handle voice input. A patent later revealed a DualShock design with a microphone, and it is quite possible the new DualShock 5 that Sony will debut alongside the next-generation PlayStation.

This brings us to a brand new Sony patent that was published online at the end of January (via Inverse). The documentation describes a new type of functionality for the PlayStation assistant. The system could not only tell you how to beat the next boss or complete the search, it would give you statistics on how others handle the same challenge, and even provide quick access to micro-transactions that can help you.

As you can see in the image above, the assistant would give you answers along the lines of “80% of players like you beat the boss with source X”, as well as a button with which you could buy the source in question. That can be incredibly useful if you are the kind of gamer who has no problem with in-app purchases. And the feature can certainly be useful when it comes to discovering some new DLC that is available for sale.

That said, this new feature would also be incredibly creepy. That kind of answer means that Sony keeps track of everything you do in games to win, and it will use that information to promote micro-transactions. If you think it is good that technology companies follow your actions, you will not be bothered by this function. But that does not make it any less annoying for people who are not a fan of tracking.

Regardless of your position on this issue, there is another thing to consider. This kind of functionality can expose these pay-to-play transactions to children. Of course they will probably not make purchases without the consent of an adult, but it does not change the fact that they are told that you can win a game faster by paying for extra items:

In some embodiments, selecting different sources may require some form of payment, for example, using virtual currency or real money. In some embodiments, the selection of different sources may take the form known as a “micro transaction”, which handles relatively small amounts of real money.

Ultimately, this is just a patent and Sony may never use the technology in a future PlayStation console. However, it does indicate that Sony would like to add a smart assistant to the console and that the PS5 may be the first model to receive advanced voice controls. It also makes it quite clear that you must agree to let Sony follow your gaming to make this assistant actually work. Even if micro transactions are not part of the deal, the assistant should still have access to information regarding your game session if it is going to provide relevant answers.

