advertisement

The first Irish to enter Argentina today were two Galway cabin boys, William and John, who were brothers, but whose surnames were not recorded. The couple sailed with Ferdinand Magellan during the first successful round-the-world expedition in 1520. Francis O’Neill, a young emigrant who also served in such a capacity on board a transatlantic sailing ship, later became chief of police in Chicago and A Man Who More Than Everyone has helped preserve Ireland’s rich traditional musical heritage. In the early 1870s, another cabin boy born in Ireland came to the coast of the eastern United States and embarked on a remarkable journey that would take him across two continents and into the history books.

Our mysterious emigrant probably comes from Booterstown in Co Dublin and seems to have many names. At one time or another he called himself Laurence Carroll, William Colvin or Lawrence O’Rourke along with a number of other aliases. Upon arrival in the United States, he practically became a migrant worker and worked a number of odd jobs across the country that eventually took him to the west coast. After being practically homeless for over a decade, he often faced an opponent of local lawyers and rail security, the latter because of his habit of sneaking aboard freight cars and “riding the rails”. We have been told that he also had a propensity to violence and a penchant for alcohol and may have delved into unionism, anarchism, or some other form of anti-establishment radicalism. In the early 1880s, he worked again at sea, this time on package ships in the Pacific, before remaining, perhaps against his will, in Yokohama, Japan.

advertisement

From Japan, he reached Southeast Asia, where he finally reached the Britain-controlled region of the recently cut-off Kingdom of Burma before it was completely annexed by the British Empire in 1885. Initially he worked in Niederburma as a counting writer in the port of Yangon (Yangon), he met many Burmese monks and became intensely interested in Theravada Buddhism, the dominant local religion in the region. He lived in the Tavoy Monastery and soon decided to become a novice monk himself. After a five-year novitiate, he was ordained bhikku or full monk and took the name “Dhammaloka”. It is very likely that this ceremony took place before 1899, which would mean that he may have become the first Western Buddhist monk.

The Shwedagon Pagoda is the most sacred Buddhist pagoda in Myanmar. Dhammaloka insisted that local customs be followed and Westerners denied entry if they were wearing shoes. Photo: Wiki Commons

After briefly teaching students and novices in the monastery, he took a lecture tour of the country and attended and founded schools and associations in Ceylon (Sri Lanka), Singapore, Siam (Thailand), Japan, Malaysia and even Australia. He soon began to speak out against the activities of Christian missionaries and denounced their attempts to undermine the Buddhist beliefs of the Burmese people. In his speeches he often rebuked British colonialists for disregarding the religious and social norms of the locals, and his criticism of the work of proselytizing Baptists, Roman Catholics, Anglicans and others was often only a veiled attack on imperialism. His campaigns should be seen in the context of the broader Pan-Asian Buddhist revival, primarily triggered by Western colonialism and the modernity that was taking place across the continent at the same time that he played a key role.

He quickly gained fame and his position as a white European, who nevertheless actively defended the colonial system, meant that he was uniquely positioned to communicate the plight of the Burmese people internationally and even to challenge the proclamations of the missionaries themselves for theological reasons. The British government was frustrated by its efforts to undermine its authority and feared that its violent public speeches would set fire to the large crowds that heard it speak and stimulate open rebellion. He was charged and found guilty of sedition in a celebrated trial. After an unsuccessful appeal against the judgment in early 1911, he appears to have left the country and may have moved to Bangkok.

This brand new Irishman, who gained the respect and admiration of the Burmese people, had largely been forgotten in his home for most of the 20th century. But above all thanks to the efforts of an international research network led by Dr. Laurence Cox from Maynooth University, Dr. Alicia Turner from York University in Toronto and Prof. Brian Bocking from University College Cork, we now know a lot more about the enigmatic emigrant Dubliner.

This article on exceptional emigrants was written by Nathan Mannion, the senior curator of EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in the Dublin Docklands, an interactive museum that tells the story of how the Irish shaped and influenced the world.

advertisement