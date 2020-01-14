advertisement

Grammy-nominated singer Akon is confirmed to be building a futuristic city in Senegal – called “real life Wakanda” – and basing his economy on a new virtual currency that is named after him.

The well-known rapper concluded the agreement for “Akon City” in Senegal this morning with a post on Instagram.

The 46-year-old, who was born in the USA but is of Senegalese origin and spent much of his childhood there, claimed that it could be the “savior of Africa” The sun,

Akon hopes for its new cryptocurrency Akoin will be in the center of a 100 percent crypto-based city – located near the Senegalese capital Dakar.

Like Bitcoin, that Akoin The digital currency would function outside the realm of governments and traditional financial institutions, which means that it “will bring power back to the people”.

During a panel discussion during the Cannes Lions 2018, the artist, who grew up in Senegal, said: “I think blockchain and crypto can save Africa in many ways.”

He said technology “brings power back to people and security back to the monetary system.”

The musician insisted that Akoin “would allow people to use it in such a way that they could develop and would not allow the government to do the things that keep them in check”.

According to the Akoin website, the new city will be built on 2,000 hectares of land that Senegalese President Macky Sall has granted.

The site says the city is “within five minutes of the new international airport, near the coast, and a short drive from Dakar, the capital of Senegal”.

“This mixed-use city with a planned master’s degree encompasses everything from residential buildings to retail stores, parks, stadiums, lightweight construction, universities and schools.

The website describes it as “real life Wakanda” – the fictional African high-tech nation that served as the backdrop for Marvel’s award-winning film “Black Panther”.

