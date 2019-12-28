advertisement

True to its promise, We Will Rock You – the musical Queen Jukebox – shocked a large crowd with capacity at the Jubilee Auditorium last night.

We Will Rock You which features 21 Queen songs has performances today at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and performances Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and then begins a 27-city tour of Canada which culminates in Halifax on February 19th.

Created right here in Calgary by Jeff Parry’s Theatrical Theaters, this WWRY is a conceptual and visual masterpiece and features a dynamic band on stage by five talented musicians making it a feast for the eyes and ears.

It’s an explosion of pure kinetic energy that listened to the audience on its feet several times before their extended standing ovation at the end of the evening.

Terry Gunvordal’s multifaceted set with its video screens and moving metal parts set is a grand playground for Ben Elton’s story of a futuristic world that bans originality and bans all musical instruments, and it’s obvious that director JP Thibodeau’s loves his personal sandbox which he uses every aspect to maximum effect.

He keeps the set pieces and his actors in constant motion and the result is amazing. For his sake, Thibodeau injects a great deal of cultural humor into Elton’s tribute to old-fashioned rock and roll, and he allows the actors to be enticing and frenetic.

Angela Benson’s choreography is as delightful as Thibodeau’s scenes, and it’s hard to say enough about Angela Dale’s colorful, clever costumes, Robert Sondergaard’s concert-style lighting, and the studio’s normal video lighting.

As a jukebox musical, WWRY is actually about the music and musical director of the Queen, Russell Broom, and the band will not only be performing these iconic tunes. They adore them by turning even the smallest of songs into rock anthems. Sometimes in the first act the band’s enthusiasm for some of the singer’s harmonies was highlighted but when they got the right balance it was an electric wedding of musicians and singers.

It is difficult to conceive of a group of more talented and enthusiastic actors, which explains why this production performed on standing ovations in the US on its tour and is destined to do the same in Canada. It’s almost impossible not to love people who love this music so much.

From the moment Trevor Coll as Galileo dove with the abandoned in I Want to Break Free in his rigid rendition of the show, stopping the heart of Bohemian Rapsody, he had the audience in his mind. He has the charisma, confidence and stage presence to spare.

In Keri Kelly as his Scaramouche, Coll has a dream partner. They are both excellent soloists but when combined the result is crushing and intense. You don’t want those songs to end and their greed as reluctant lovers is overjoyed.

When Galileo and Scaramouche finally meet the Bohemian rebels at the abandoned Vegas Cafe, the joy is doubled and tripled by wonderful departures like Kevin Doe’s Buddy Oz and Alysse Ernewein Oz and Britan Brian Christensen.

Every fantasy needs great envious and that’s what this WWRY has in Krystle Chance’s Assassin’s Queen which makes Disney malevolent pale by comparison and a guy has this lady with killer pipes.

While Kailer Queen’s lacks Khashoggi, Kyle Guninger is one of those sycophantic villains that we love to hate and even make love to.

We Will Rock You will be a high-octane compilation of theater and rock concert, leveraging the best of both concepts to create an event that, I can hardly say, would have shocked Freddie Mercury.

DO T R ROCK IT

Music by Queen / book by Ben Elton

Starring Trevor Coll and Keri Kelly

Jubilee Auditorium until December 29th

Five Stars

