Family members of the murdered teenager Keane Mulready-Woods have received pictures and videos that are intended to depict the boy’s murder and dismemberment.

Gardaí believes that most of the videos and images that are distributed on social media, including all that were sent to the 17-year-old’s family, are fakes. However, investigators believe that there may be real material in circulation.

“We are pretty confident that everything we have seen so far is wrong. But we are not sure if we saw everything, ”said an older Garda.

On Thursday, Lake Garda appealed to the public to stop sharing the extremely graphic and “unverified” images and videos to show the teenage boy’s murder and dismembered body.

“They incriminate Keane’s family and, if confirmed, are disrespectful images of the deceased and offer false support to those who committed this brutal crime,” a spokesman said.

Lake Garda also appealed to anyone who had information about the origin of the material to contact them. According to sources, family members have received pictures and videos from anonymous email accounts, which has caused them great concern.

The most circulating video in which a youth is attacked does not show the teenager from Drogheda.

Instead, it shows the violent attack on a teenager in Artane earlier this month in which the teenager lost a finger.

intelligence

However, Gardaí has ​​information that parts of Mr. Mulready-Woods’ murder or its aftermath may have been recorded.

If it turns out that some of the pictures are real, Gardaí believes they were probably shared to intimidate witnesses and rival criminals, a tactic common in British gait culture.

Investigators also believe the boy’s limbs were dumped in Dublin to send a similar message.

The main suspect for the Mulready-Woods murder is a violent Dublin criminal who has killed at least once before. He was released last night when Gardaí continued to forensically investigate the house in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, where the teenager was believed to have been murdered on Sunday evening.

Blood has been found in the house and there is evidence that an attempt has been made to clear it of forensic evidence. Gardaí also reviews regional CCTV recordings and makes door-to-door requests.

A Volvo V40 SE LUX 1.4 Diesel with light alloy wheels similar to the car that was partially burned out in Drumcondra in Dublin. Photo: A Garda Síochána

They are still awaiting confirmation that a human head that was found in a burning Volvo V40 SE LUX 1.4 Diesel in Ballybough, Dublin on Wednesday was the deceased.

Gardaí asked for information about the earlier movements of the car, which was reported stolen at Sandymount in December and given false number plates. You also addressed everyone who received information about changing the license plate number.

The license plate number at the time of the theft was 161D48646. These signs were changed, and when the car was partially burned out, it was 141MO1925.

Gardaí wants to speak to everyone who saw the Volvo V40 parked with both license plates between December 15, 2019 and January 15, 2020.

Gardaí said the Volvo had four matching alloy wheels at the time of the theft, but one was changed. You would like to speak to someone who knows this.

working theories

There are several working theories as to why the 17-year-old was murdered. One possibility is that he was killed in revenge for the murder of Richard Carberry, 39, who was shot dead in Bettystown in November last year as part of the Drogheda gang feud.

If the deaths are related, Mr. Mulready-Woods will be the third person killed in the feud.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is currently fighting for the 2020 general election, has promised to visit Drogheda in the coming days.

He called death “the cruelest, most grotesque murder I can imagine” and promised that the investigators would have the means to bring the murderers to justice.

Bishop Michael Router, Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh, has offered to mediate between the two sides in the Drogheda feud. The boy’s murderers have “blood on their hands” and “we all have a responsibility to help the Gardaí to capture not only the perpetrators of this evil, but also the gang leaders who orchestrated it,” said the bishop.

A public protest against the ongoing violence is to take place in Drogheda this Saturday.

Christy Mangan, Drogheda’s chief superintendent, said the feud was fueled by cocaine and anyone who bought the drug was contributing to the violence.

Gardaí is for anyone with information or for any road user with video footage that operates between Tuesday, January 14th and Monday, January 15th, midnight in the Luke Kelly Bridge area of ​​Ballybough Road, Clonliffe Road, Poplar Row or drove through Poplar Street, attractive 2020.

