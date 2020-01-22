advertisement

The number of murders in Mexico last year peaked at over 35,500, according to government officials, despite President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s first year in office promising to tackle crime and violence in the country.

López Obrador has recognized in the past that crime and violence are his greatest challenges. On January 22, however, he said corruption was the country’s main problem.

advertisement

A total of 35,588 murders were committed last year, an increase of 2.7 percent over the previous year. This comes from data released by the national public security system.

It was the highest homicide rate in the country since 1997 when official records began, Al Jazeera reported.

However, the numbers show that the annual increase in homicides has slowed as the annual homicide rates increased by 27%, 28% and 17% in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The president emphasized how harmful economic criminals were to the country, more than drug cartels that were responsible for many of the murders.

“We attach almost the same weight to (fight) white-collar crime as the drug cartels,” said López Obrador.

He said it would be a distraction to focus on drug dealers like Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, as in previous governments, since Guzman stole less than corrupt businesspeople and politicians.

State police patrol before the visit of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to Badiraguato in the Mexican state of Sinaloa (Mexico) on February 15, 2019. (Daniel Becerril / Reuters)

It is unclear what percentage of the murders in Mexico have been linked to violence against drug gangs in the past year. The fact that these gangs have expanded into extortion and kidnapping makes them the country’s main source of violence.

The worst day of violence in Mexico last year was December 1st, with 127 murders the day López Obrador celebrated his first anniversary.

In the country plagued by murder, violence has increased since López Obrador took over the presidency in December 2018 to pacify Mexico with a less confrontational security approach.

In November last year, at least 21 people died in a gunfight between suspected Mexican drug cartel members and security forces near the US-Mexico border. Two months earlier, Mexican officials discovered at least 44 bodies that were clogged in about 100 black bags in a well near the city of Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco.

Mexico has faced violence for years when successive governments fought brutal drug cartels, often by challenging their leaders. This has led to the fragmentation of the gangs and to worse and worse fighting.

López Obrador has accused previous governments of economic policies of exacerbating violence and said his government has addressed the problem by eradicating corruption and inequality in Mexico.

Associated Press and Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

advertisement