Owe of the most famous Semiahmoo Secondary grads – world-renowned mathematician Robert Langlands (Class of ’53) – were celebrated at the unveiling of a school mural on Friday in front of a select group of school staff, family members, grads other Semiahmoo of the 1950s, and distinguished visitors.

The mural, located at the entrance to the Surrey South High School math wing, is a combination of text and a magnification of a former Princeton and Yale professor’s picture, which stands in front of the chalk diagrams on a blackboard on class. Created by graphic designer Ria Kawaguchi, it features highlights of Langlands’ career and a timeline of his accomplishments.

Discovering the mural was Semiahmoo math teacher Brian Clunas, who told the small gathering that he was motivated to seek funding for a mural after reading an article about Langlands at the Arch of Peace last year.

Langlands, who has often been compared to Albert Einstein for his math ability, credits his time at Semiahmoo Secondary with changing his way of life. While he had been thinking of leaving high school “as soon as I could,” one teacher encouraged him to go to university, Langlands told PAN in a 2018 interview.

“For various reasons … I took his remarks seriously.”

He caught the world’s attention in 1967, at age 31, when he suggested that two previously unexplored areas of mathematics were truly related – knowledge he described in a 17-page letter to French mathematician André Weil.

He is best known as the founder of the Langlands program – a large series of conjectures and results linking several theories that earned him the Abel elm – the mathematical equivalent of a 2018 Nobel Elm.

Last fall, he became a companion to the Order of Canada; one of the country’s highest civilian honors, recognizing “national priority or international service or achievement”.

Among those attending the ceremony were Langlands’ sister Mary McArthur and granddaughter Robyn Albert; his close friend UBC professor Bill Casselman, Semiahmoo director James Johnston, Dr. Melania Alvarez of the Pacific Institute for Mathematical Services at UBC (a contact group that helped provide funding for the mural) and UBC mathematics professor, and president of the Nature Engineering Research Council, Alejandro Adem.

While Langlands was not present, McArthur told people at the ceremony that her brother and his wife are in the midst of a US transfer to Canada – where he has long been a resident – and will live in Ontario, for to be closer to him the youngest girl.

“What he told me was – the US is becoming an ugly place and I no longer find myself thinking more about math,” McArthur said.

Casselman, who has known Langlands since they met at Princeton in 1966, said that while he and Langlands may resist mathematician comparisons to Einstein, “he is certainly in the top ten of mathematicians in the 20th century. “.

“There are probably 1,000 mathematicians who are working on his theories,” said Casselman, who since 2015 has helped Langlands publish most of his work online.

– with files by Tracy Holmes

