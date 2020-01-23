advertisement

If you read the feature of my best games from 2019, you already know that Mario Kart Tour was one of my favorite games from last year, despite any flaws. Although the game constantly punishes me for not having spent enough money, I really enjoy racing through all the classic levels of previous games in the series and trying to beat my top scores so that I can jump as far as possible on the rankings. The only thing missing is real multiplayer.

Last month, Nintendo launched the first multi-player beta test for Mario Kart Tour, but to participate you had to be a Gold Pass subscriber. The Gold Pass costs $ 5 a month, and although I think it is a valuable investment, I am sure many people don’t, so they were all omitted. But now a second multi-player beta test has begun, and this time everyone can participate regardless of whether they have ever spent a cent in the game.

The second multiplayer test is here! This time all players, including #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers, can participate. Race with your friends by tapping Menu and then Multiplayer in the game. pic.twitter.com/IYqKWNmIue

– Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 23, 2020

To test the multiplayer mode, you must have unlocked at least one cup in the game, after which you can tap the menu button and then the multiplayer button that looks like a globe. From there you will have the opportunity to enter a random game with a group of strangers or to create a lobby to play with your friends. You don’t have the option to choose which course you want to race on – instead, the game picks a cup from the current tour, traverses the prices in that cup for a limited time, and then moves on to a new cup.

This beta test lasts until January 28 at midnight ET, after which your progress will be erased. An official release date for the Mario Kart Tour multiplayer will be announced in the coming weeks.

