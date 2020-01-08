advertisement

Kristina Knott is considered a strong contender for an Olympic spot after setting a record in the women’s last 200 meters at the Southeast Asian Games. With this, the Filipino-American sprinter moved closer to the qualification limit for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

The International Association of Athletics Associations (IAAF) has limited the number of Olympic qualifications for the 56 best sprinters in the world, and Knott, although in the overall ranking at number 75, has a high probability of entering.

advertisement

Knott has a number of American and Jamaican sprinters ahead of him in the world athletics ranking, which gives him the chance to switch to pole vaulter EJ Obiena from July 24th to August 24th in Tokyo. 9 because the IAAF only allows three qualifiers for each event from the same country.

Based on the World Athletics website, 39 Americans and seven Jamaicans posted faster than Knott’s 23.01-second mark.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas has the fastest time measurement in the world at 21.74 seconds on the 200 meters of women, only a fraction of a second faster than Dina Asher-Smith from Great Britain (21.88) and Elaine Thompson from Jamaica (22 seconds) ,

In the women’s 100 meters, 40 American sprinters are faster than Knott, who is number 92 in the world rankings. This also gives her a mathematical chance to crack an Olympic berth outside of the 200 meters in a century’s leap.

Eric Cray will try his luck at returning the men’s 400-meter hurdles when he competes in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships on February 12th and 13th in Hangzhou, China.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement