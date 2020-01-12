advertisement

Champions are not flawless. It’s just that you only see their faults for a fleeting moment – a shadow that you think you’ve seen in the mirror – before they disappear.

Liverpool looked poor for about half an hour on Saturday night. Tottenham, roared by a crowd, threw himself forward in waves – he attacked the fields, pressed crosses over the box and fired. Substitute Giovani Lo Celso and Érik Lamela took control of the game in the middle third, often solely through willpower. The irrepressible Lucas Moura scrapped and slipped into threatening positions. Great opportunities came and went.

And then it was all over. Liverpool strolled off the job, his job was over, and his lead at the top of the Premier League looked ridiculous every week. Afterwards José Mourinho spoke of a “good feeling” in the game and claimed that his team deserved at least one draw. Because of the last 20 minutes, he had a decent case. It was almost enough to ask how Tottenham would have fared if they had decided to play the full 90.

After all, the chaotic breakup was just the last act of a game in which Spurs had been, at best, partial protagonists. And in a way that the late unrest only illustrated the foolishness of their initial approach: cage and closed, low and deep, spurning possession and inviting pressure. In the first half, it was only 27 percent. Her best offensive player, Son Heung-min, had no touch between the 30th and 60th minute in the Liverpool half. None of this would, of course, prevent Mourinho from viewing this basic poverty of ambition as a brilliant master plan.

“If we tried to play like we did in the last 20 minutes from the start,” he said. “I think we would collapse.” Because the players are not used to playing in this style and they are not adapted. I think we did the maximum we could. “

This is of course the basic principle of Mourinho-ball: the opposition is infinitely strong, we are infinitely weak. In his short career at Tottenham, Mourinho told Moussa Sissoko that he lacked the discipline to play in central midfield. He accused Ryan Sessegnon of inadequate physical condition, criticized Tanguy Ndombele for being too badly injured, and claimed that Tottenham could not play his normal game while Harry Kane injured even though they made it through a Champions League without him To reach the final.

Basically, it is a form of manager neglect: reducing the club’s self-esteem until it can no longer resist the twin baits of Mourinho’s silver tongue genius and its lavish demands for transfer investments.

Admittedly, this is a far easier sale if you play against a Liverpool team that has 58 points in 20 games and boasts the triple threat of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Admittedly, Mourinho has had some success in countering the Salah threat in the past. Unfortunately, it is no longer possible to leave him on the bench at Stamford Bridge for a year and then loan him to Fiorentina. And so, in the face of Liverpool’s famous first three, Mourinho offered a brisk, bespoke solution: a double right-back, with Serge Aurier playing just ahead of 20-year-old debutant Japhet Tanganga.

Like many of Mourinho’s wheezes these days, it was both imaginative and desperately cynical, a strategy aimed at curbing and ultimately only working until the novelty wore off. About half an hour later, Gini Wijnaldum began pushing up a little to restore Liverpool’s numerical superiority on the left. Before the throw-in that scored Firmino’s goal, two free openings came from this flank. Liverpool could have been out of sight when Lo Celso and Lamela arrived 20 minutes before the end: a double jump of £ 90m (106m) that should be considered the next time Mourinho whines about the lack of available resources ,

In a way, it hardly matters that Mourinho’s tactic almost worked, or that they ultimately didn’t. The point is that Tottenham – a team that reached the Champions League final seven months ago and has played a large part of the most dazzling offensive football in club history in recent years – is already being reworked in its image.

Excuses begin to replace expectations. There is a culture of pessimism and reluctance in which a 33 percent 0-1 defeat can rightly be sold as an encouraging sign of progress. The motto of the new Tottenham could also be: “Two right-backs are to be done”.

It took Mauricio Pochettino half a decade to free Tottenham from his faded midfield mentality. And yet the mediocre Spurs teams of the nineties would always have a home game, no matter how strong the opposition is, no matter how bad the club’s morale is. This is the legacy that Mourinho eagerly pushes aside. It narrows your horizons, convinces you not to get any ideas about your station, warns you to stop the opposition first and only then think about playing. All of this cost him only eight weeks. Imagine what he can do in four years.

– Guardian

