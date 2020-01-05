advertisement

Canadian poet George Elliott Clarke was invited to the University of Regina to give a lecture on indigenous poetry. Clarke has decided to cancel his appearance at the University after much controversy arose over his ties to the poet Steven Kummerfield who beat and killed an Indigenous woman.

Regina University received some calls from angry people demanding that Clarke’s lecture be canceled. Clarke felt he had to withdraw from the lecture because of this.

In a statement to Global News Clarke said, “After further reflection on the subject of my proposed lecture at the University of Regina, scheduled for January 23, it is with great sadness that I have decided to withdraw from this presentation.”

advertisement

He later added, “My intention in my speech was to discuss the role of the poets in dealing with social issues but that interest has been lost in the current controversy. So unfortunately, I have asked the University of Regina to cancel the submission time. “

Kummerfield pleaded guilty to the horrific crime of killing Pamela George, which he and an accomplice beat and left to die in 1995. Kummerfield was paralyzed in 2000 after five years – a fairly short time for the crime committed. . He then changed his name to Steven Brown and began writing poetry.

Although Kummerfield technically served his time, many people did not want anyone associated with him in any way to speak at the university on such a subject.

Clarke told Global News he was not aware of Kummerfield’s crime until four months ago. When he mentioned that he could share some of Kummerfield’s poetry at university, the controversy began.

In a statement Friday, Clarke said “it was never intended to cause such distress for the family of Pamela George and the indigenous community.” And he added: “For that, I’m really sorry.”

Cancel culture has become the norm for many people and has become especially common around Universities. Clarke was not canceled by the University, which stood by their initial invitation, but thought he had to cancel the event himself, assuming the lecture would be overshadowed by the controversy.

Clarke mentioned that learning Kummerfield’s actions has changed his outlook on him. He is linked to Kummerfield, who has committed a heinous crime, but he is also not responsible for Kummerfield’s actions.

Clarke was attending university only with good intentions and planned to examine indigenous injustice (part of the title of his lecture). He was sympathetic to indigenous families and groups that were more sensitive to the topic. Although his decision is respectable, trying to remove his platform is unfair to him and those who intended to hear his lecture.

It doesn’t seem fair when a determined poet, playwright, and literary critic thinks he has to pull out of a lecture that no one is being forced to attend.

advertisement