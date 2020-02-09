advertisement

Fights for garden fences are all too common. It is said that border litigation lawyers make more money than any other source. Perhaps, therefore, it should come as no surprise to learn that the sudden departure of the CEO of the banking giant Credit Suisse led to a dispute over the surrounding gardens.

It’s a fascinating story: a boardroom power game involving shareholders from all over the world and executives who are paid beyond greed and local Swiss politics. These worlds collided brutally this week and culminated in the resignation of Tidjane Thiam.

Various sources state that the dispute took place at a New Year party hosted by Thiam just over a year ago. Bloomberg’s Patrick Winters has cited an unnamed source about an insulting remark on the condition of Thiam’s garden.

revelations

The source of the derogatory words was the then head of Credit Suisse’s wealth management, who left the bank seven months later. In September he started working for archrival UBS.

Amongst many glaring and some tragic revelations, it turned out that the asset manager was spied on after leaving Credit Suisse (Thiam refused to participate and was exonerated). Anonymous bloggers appeared to be well informed during the saga, security advisors were hired, and encrypted communication apps inevitably played a role.

This week culminated in a board meeting that lasted almost a full day (as in almost 24 hours). Driven by pizza (probably a first for some of them), the board decided that Thiam had to go. Formally, he stepped back.

As in all real soap operas, there is a lot lurking behind the wild headlines, some of which we know of and a lot of which is left for speculation. For example, as with any war between neighbors, there is history: one of them appeared to be deeply upset about previous construction work that was said to have obscured his view of the lake.

Speculations about the role of racism have emerged: Thiam is a French-Ivorian heir; The Swiss are not immune to the suffocating parochialism of the village, even if it is one with global dimensions.

Many of us will comfort the fact that the super-rich and powerful are not so different from us, at least in some ways. There are broader lessons from this saga that resonate deeper than mere malicious delight.

It is most obviously an exception to the often cited aphorism: “Politics are more toxic when the stake is low”. While this usually applies to rows over garden hedges, this clearly does not apply here. Not least because of the fluctuations in Credit Suisse’s share price, multi-million dollar bonuses and hundreds, maybe even billions, of shareholder value were at stake. In this case the stakes could not be higher and the policy could not have been more toxic. But the original argument wasn’t much at all.

Violent quarrels over little things usually come together when the protagonists have too much time in their hands. The worst neighbors are often old, relatively wealthy and bored. Historians identify large groups of unemployed young men as a necessary and sometimes sufficient prerequisite for war.

money

The dangerous leader is often one who has already achieved a lot, made a lot of money and now has some time. The Credit Suisse dispute broke out after the bank successfully weathered a difficult period. Crisis often leads to cooperation. Calm water can mean the crew starts shaking because there is something more interesting to do. It is part of the human constitution.

There’s also something strange going on in the minds of the people who are actually reaching the top. Those who achieve their goals, climb to the top of the Maslow hierarchy, rule their world. Alexander is said to have cried at the thought that he had nothing left to conquer. Many a rock star biography explains the descent into drug-related forgetting by saying: “Jimmy has reached the top and found nothing there”. I think this thought can explain many behaviors of the C-Suite.

In the absence of obvious burdens and / or crises, we tend to focus on small things that annoy us a lot. Periods of stability and serenity, even total success, bring forth the roots of their own destruction. The financial markets are the obvious example: stability becomes a kind of bubble that creates the source of its own downfall. The great financial crisis is an obvious current example.

complaint

Political systems can also behave similarly. Two of the world’s most successful economies – societies – selected Donald Trump and Nigel Farage as the dominant politicians of the time, men who feed exclusively on complaints. All big lies are wrapped around a core of truth: there are real sources of anger and injustice. But the wider context is somehow becoming invisible.

Ireland is not immune to this human tendency to focus on the smaller picture. Ireland has never been so successful. It has never been a better place to live. There are real problems, simple solutions do not. But the country can do much more.

Much of the political rhetoric of the general election campaign, however, painted an almost dystopian picture of neglect and decay. It would be a real shame if the populist plague reached our shores. It is another virus to worry about.

