Roadside assistance teams have seen it all when it comes to car disasters, and an insurance company has decided to share their strangest operations.

The breakdown assistance teams at Allianz Insurance participate in more than 200,000 incidents each year, including more than 35,000 during the summer holidays.

While the majority of the on-call services are for common problems – batteries, flat tires, and keys that remain in the car – it’s not just some that involve animals.

media_cameraFlat batteries are one of the main reasons for breakdown assistance.

A couple asked for help after finding halfway that a snake was hiding behind the car’s dashboard. Snakes are often drawn to the hiding holes behind the engine, which are dark and warm.

Another technician found a lost kitten that was sleeping behind the stereo after its new owner had not found the small pet on the way to his new home. The technician had to remove the entire dashboard to find and retrieve the kitten, which luckily was not aware of this excitement.

media_cameraSnakes are known to find their way into cars when they look for the warmth of engines. Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

Dog owners don’t get away easily either. A playful puppy managed to lock himself in the car. That sounds like a simple solution, but the excited dog thought it was all a game and pressed the central lock every time the technician unlocked the car.

But it’s not just animals that need the help of street crews, former prime ministers also always need a helping hand. A technician remembers how he was called in to help Kevin Rudd.

If you’re on the road this long weekend, there are some important tips to help you avoid a horror weekend.

media_cameraAnimals trapped in cars are another reason for breakdown assistance.

Hany Salib of NRMA Roadside Assistance said that preparing News Corp was always the best advice.

“If you are unsure whether your battery is still okay, you can call us before you go on the road. One of our patrols will check it for you and replace it if necessary,” he said.

“Also make sure that you have checked and safely packed tire pressure, lubricants and cooling systems before you travel.”

Tires should be number one on your checklist as they are the only point of contact for your car to the road.

Bare or worn tires extend the braking distance, reduce grip and give you less control over your car, especially when it is wet.

Originally published as “Weirdest Roadside Assistance Callouts”

