A great day for these special communities with Valentine’s Day just around the corner.

If you are from Athlone, Waterford or Tralee, we know exactly what you think. As in Jesus’ name, did the Picodi.com people conclude that they appear to be surrounded by Casanovas?

After reviewing the statistics of romantic queries online, they have compiled a list of the most romantic places in Ireland, and cities in Westmeath, Waterford and Kerry are ahead.

Basically, the list was created by examining the frequency of words and queries that Google searched for. You searched for terms such as “Valentine’s Day”, “Flowers”, “Love” and other terms that you would associate with “Valentine’s Day”.

Pre-Valentine’s searches in Ireland are increasing.

When looking at Google’s search results, it was found that the most romantic Irish live in Athlone, Waterford and Tralee.

Granted, it may seem a bit frivolous – I mean anyone can google flowers, but buying them is different! – but we are sure that people in these areas will not complain about their new status and will use it to their advantage if they can.

The study was based on a comparison of the increase in popularity of various keywords in the period from January to February 2019 according to the data archived by Google (using the Keyword Planner tool).

The 22 locations included in the study were selected based on their population (more than 20,000 inhabitants).

In terms of least interest in Valentine’s Day at these 22 locations, the Swords, Dublin residents took last place, while the Ennis and Bray residents were not as well either.

Below is the list of the most romantic cities in Ireland from top to bottom.

