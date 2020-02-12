SodaStream was a game changer when it first appeared on the scene, and the company is still the biggest name in home-made sparkling water. It is so much cheaper than buying soft drinks, even on sale, and it is infinitely healthier considering all the sugar and other junk that you find in most soft drinks. If you don’t have a SodaStream at home yet, it’s time to change that – and it also makes a great and unique Valentine’s gift. The SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle is by far the best starter package for everyone who wants to take part in the promotion, and it is now $ 30 off from Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen since the vacation. Be sure to view it.

Here is the most important information from the product page:

Make fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button

Contains: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) BPA-free reusable 1 liter carbonate bottles and (2) 40 ml non-calorie fruit drops – lime and orange flavors

Energy efficient, driven by CO2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonises up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonate bottles (BPA-free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

Visit SodaStream online or call our sparkling water specialists at 1-800-763-2258 for more information about our products or refill your Co2 cylinder

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer can receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

.