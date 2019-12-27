advertisement

What was the most frequently searched recipe online in Ireland in 2019? Was it curry or chocolate cake or chicken? No. According to Google, vegan recipes were the most popular. With Cornucopia: The Green Cookbook from the Dublin Wholefood Restaurant, which won the best cookbook of the year at the Irish Book Awards, vegan cookbooks also proliferated.

Lemon posset

At irishtimes.com, the most-read recipe of the year by our team of foodwriters was the “perfect lemon posset”. What is this special recipe about that inspires readers so much? Does it contain only three ingredients – lemons, cream and sugar – or did it show up on the screens (and pages) as a wonderful sunny yellow in the early days of February?

A vegetarian curry made from cauliflower and chickpeas took just under a second, and curry, in all its forms, is still a perennial favorite with readers. The vegetable curry meets the requirements of busy, contemporary cooking, is quick and easy to bring together, healthy and tasty and does not require a visit to a grocery store.

Cauliflower and chickpea curry

Although not vegan, the recipe can be easily customized by replacing Greek yogurt with unsweetened coconut milk yogurt or another vegan cooking option.

Catalan chicken and butter bean casserole

Both top-class recipes were created by chef and restaurateur Jess Murphy, who last month handed Paul Flynn the Irish Times Magazine’s recipe columnist coat. Since the beginning of his tenure, Flynn’s best-read recipes include Catalan chicken and butter bean casserole, Flynny’s lamb stew, and baked eggs with chorizo, cream, and parmesan.

Gluten-free chocolate cake

Chocolate, another recipe for success, is in third place, and baking columnist Vanessa Greenwood’s chocolate cake has the added charm that it is suitable for those who eat gluten-free and use ground almonds instead of flour. With this popular and versatile recipe, the chocolate cream ganache is literally the icing on the cake.

Fruit is a common topic among our most read (and we hope to be the most cooked) recipes of 2019, perhaps because sweet things performed well and made up nine of the 20 best recipes.

Rhubarb roll with a custard glaze

Rhubarb peaked twice in the first week of March when the bright pink stems brought a touch of color back to our kitchens. Lilly Higgins sparked the imagination of chefs with her skilful interpretation of this perennial favorite, rhubarb and puddings. The fourth most popular recipe of the year is their rhubarb diaper buns with custard glaze, a variant of yeast cinnamon buns.

Higgins also got readers to flock in with their newly configured Fast Family Feasts column, which appeared in Irish Times Magazine at the beginning of Food Month in November.

But back to those fruity delights and Vanessa Greenwood’s rhubarb pie that number 12 reads the most. This is one of several really traditional casseroles that readers have warmed to, and another one of them is their simple scones, which rank 10th. The blackberry cake and the summer fruit pavlovas from the same writer with a bonus recipe for lemon curd are also listed in the top 20 and continue the fruity theme.

Blackberry tart

Jess Murphy always has something extraordinary to offer, and so it was with her Danish smorrebrod – sandwiches with smoked salmon, cream cheese, boiled egg and celeriac – that caught the attention of readers on the first weekend in January and ended up in fifth place among the most frequent read recipes of our columnists.

We were also lucky enough to have contributions from Yotam Ottolenghi’s and late Anthony Bourdain’s recipe collections that did really well. Ottolenghi’s stew pasta with Harissa Bolognese was a favorite (seventh most read), while many of us used Bourdain’s perfect roast chicken as the gold standard.

We’ll be back in 2020 with a year of great recipes from our regular columnists and guest contributors. Maybe we’ll even find the answer to this old chestnut tree – how to cook an egg? – Google’s most searched approach for all topics in Ireland in 2019.

