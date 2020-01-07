advertisement

Do you know how good a device must be to get more than 11,000 5-star ratings on Amazon? Considering how many people like to complain, it must REALLY be good. That’s how reliable and easy the ThermoPro TP03 digital Instant Read Meat thermometer is, and today is your lucky day if you don’t have one yet. This wildly popular model is for sale for $ 30, but it is now for sale on Amazon for just $ 11.04. That’s a huge discount of 63%, but it won’t last long.

Here is more information on the product page:

【SUPER FAST】 Direct reading thermometer with backlight functions 3.9 voedings Food-grade stainless steel probe receives temp reading within 3-5 seconds with highly accurate sensor

【ACCURATE READING】 Cooking thermometer with a temperature range of -58 ° F ~ 572 ° F (-50 ° C ~ 300 ° C), accurate to ± 0.9 ° F; Perfect for indoor, outdoor cooking, grilling, BBQ and so on

【EASY TO USE】 Kitchen thermometer with foldable probe design can be easily folded away and locked into the base for portability; Magnetic back and hook ensure convenient storage

【SMART DESIGN】 Digital meat thermometer is automatically switched off if the reading continues for 10 minutes; Powered by AAA battery (included); Celsius / Fahrenheit switchable

【3 YEAR WARRANTY! REGISTER your grill thermometer after purchase and INCREASE YOUR GUARANTEE COVER FROM 1 YEAR TO 3 YEARS 5 days a week ThermoPro customer service (telephone and e-mail), contact us at 1877-515-7797 or service@buythermopro.com; You will not receive this best in class service from other brands such as Thermoworks Thermapen MK4, Thermopop, Weber iGrill Mini, Meater, Kizen, Habor, Inkbird, Lavatools Javelin, Maverick, Taylor, CDN and Polder

