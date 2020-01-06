Photo credit: Getty
Kerry Washington’s top was just a chain, a little black jacket, and lots of strategically placed double-sided tapes.
Jennifer Lopez looked like a Christmas present with her huge green and gold bow.
Brown is an unusual color on the red carpet, but Gwyneth Paltrow rocked this unusual waist robe.
Salma Hayek wore a deep dress that was definitely an eye-catcher.
Taylor Swift floral print with a much more subtle keyhole in the middle.
Zoey Deutsch was chic in this canary-yellow dress with bell sleeves from the 1960s.
Sacha Baron Cohen defied the black tuxedo trend with this bold, all-blue suit.
Rooney Mara channeled a gothic goddess in black lace.
Olivia Coleman looked royal red in this dramatic, swollen shoulder dress.
Jodi Komer, the star of “Killing Eve”, also made a shoulder-length impression.
Joey King’s dress by Iris Van Helpen looked like an optical illusion on the red carpet.
Cate Blanchett is always a red carpet risk taker. The angular, jeweled halter top contrasted sharply with the soft, pleated arms.
Billy Porter made another explanation of the red carpet in this feathered white tuxedo. The underside came loose when the star said “pose”: “This is a standing outfit.”