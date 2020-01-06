advertisement

Photo credit: Getty

Kerry Washington’s top was just a chain, a little black jacket, and lots of strategically placed double-sided tapes.

Photo credit: Getty

Jennifer Lopez looked like a Christmas present with her huge green and gold bow.

Photo credit: Getty

Brown is an unusual color on the red carpet, but Gwyneth Paltrow rocked this unusual waist robe.

Photo credit: Getty

Salma Hayek wore a deep dress that was definitely an eye-catcher.

Photo credit: Getty

Taylor Swift floral print with a much more subtle keyhole in the middle.

Photo credit: Getty

Zoey Deutsch was chic in this canary-yellow dress with bell sleeves from the 1960s.

Photo credit: Getty

Sacha Baron Cohen defied the black tuxedo trend with this bold, all-blue suit.

Photo credit: Getty

Rooney Mara channeled a gothic goddess in black lace.

Photo credit: Getty

Olivia Coleman looked royal red in this dramatic, swollen shoulder dress.

Photo credit: Getty

Jodi Komer, the star of “Killing Eve”, also made a shoulder-length impression.

Photo credit: Getty

Joey King’s dress by Iris Van Helpen looked like an optical illusion on the red carpet.

Photo credit: Getty

Cate Blanchett is always a red carpet risk taker. The angular, jeweled halter top contrasted sharply with the soft, pleated arms.

Photo credit: Getty

Billy Porter made another explanation of the red carpet in this feathered white tuxedo. The underside came loose when the star said “pose”: “This is a standing outfit.”

