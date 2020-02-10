advertisement

The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars.

Billie Eilish was wearing an oversized Chanel coat. The Grammy darling will appear tonight.

Spike Lee paid homage to Kobe Bryant in a purple and yellow suit with Bryants number 24 embroidered on the lapel. Matching kicks rounded off the look.

Billy Porter went for a walk on the wild side in this animal print dress and sparkling gold top.

An expectant America Ferrera showed her little bump in her self-described “Warrior Queen” look, which was finished off with a metal headband of her native people.

Janelle Monae sparkled in a silver hooded dress.

