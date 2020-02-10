Photo credit: Getty Images
The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Billie Eilish was wearing an oversized Chanel coat. The Grammy darling will appear tonight.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Spike Lee paid homage to Kobe Bryant in a purple and yellow suit with Bryants number 24 embroidered on the lapel. Matching kicks rounded off the look.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Billy Porter went for a walk on the wild side in this animal print dress and sparkling gold top.
Photo credit: Getty Images
An expectant America Ferrera showed her little bump in her self-described “Warrior Queen” look, which was finished off with a metal headband of her native people.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Janelle Monae sparkled in a silver hooded dress.