From Kansas City Chief’s first win in 50 years during Sunday’s biggest football game when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez rock the halftime show stage to Demi Lovato’s national anthem performance, a Super Bowl is not without the fun, star-studded and sometimes not beating commercials that are in a good mood.

If you were too busy during the breaks, we put together the unforgettable shorts in GIFs.

1. The actor Jason Mamoa is known for his muscular build and personality as a bad boy. However, Rocket Mortgage’s advertising shows how the actor relaxes after a long day at work.

#SuperBowlLIV

My therapist: Rocket Mortgage Jason Momoa can’t do anything to you

Rocket mortgage Jason Momoa: pic.twitter.com/MfFRsGL09C

– Snow Queen ❄️ (@ Katniss04444) February 3, 2020

After the commercial in which Jason Mamoa put his muscles off, I’m still not good

– Danielle Maltby (@daniellemmaltby) February 3, 2020

2. What is the best way to help other people? Show everyone that your hands are covered in Cheetos dust. With the help of MC Hammer and his hit “U Can’t Touch This”, a man manages to escape arduous life tasks.

Get more of the Cheetos Super Bowl ad. Check out the expanded version NOW 🔥 # CantTouchThis pic.twitter.com/sLUjit7TeV

– Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) February 3, 2020

3. The commercial with a plan that backfired: Mr. Peanut. With shocking news at the end of January about Mr. Peanut’s death, Planters decided to revive the loved one during his funeral with a baby version and the hashtag #BabyNut. Although it was great in theory, it received an unsafe answer for work on Twitter. But points for the Mr. Clean and Kool-Aid Man Cameo.

Baby Groot started it.

Baby Yoda has perfected it.

Baby Nut killed it.

– Restores @ashekirk! (@natnie) February 3, 2020

Oh hey @ MrPeanut? Maybe “Baby Nut” wasn’t the best marketing idea you could go with? pic.twitter.com/Us0oQhX0vy

– Paul Cote (@Rottenplanet), February 3, 2020

4. Who are the best people promoting Genesis, a luxury car? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, of course. During a farewell party, Teigen roasted the party’s guest in comments reminiscent of her Twitter account, and her husband made a late entry with the chic car.

#YoungLuxury has arrived. And it is here to stay. @chrissyteigen @johnlegend # GV80 #GenesisUSAhttps: //t.co/TolnUicOhH

– Genesis USA (@GenesisUSA) January 29, 2020

OMG @chrissyteigen (and I think @johnlegend …), this commercial was GOLD. I can’t or can’t have snorted on my couch! 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 #jungluxus #JOHN #SexiestManAlive pic.twitter.com/x7Uz95SVeW

– Stefan Jamess (@StefanJamess) February 3, 2020

5. How was the world before Amazon’s Alexa? The couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi answer this question. From a maid named Alexa to a failed letter delivery by Bird, the commercial was well received.

Amazon’s Alexa spot is a winner.

– simple, catchy premise “What

did people do before Alexa? “

– Ellen, the most lovable celebrity

– rightly reference funny gags

Pop culture & historical events

– It’s all about product.pic.twitter.com/NDjOZPm1vI

– Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) February 3, 2020

6. Last but not least: Bill Murray relives Groundhog Day. The best thing that happened to Bill Murray when he lived the same day over and over again? A Rubicon jeep that helps him and his marmot friend escape. Some highlights include a game of whack-a-moles and cute marmot outfits.

Jeep® | “Groundhog Day” | Bill Murray | 02.02.2020 https://t.co/DSfzSIESer via @YouTube

Eternal life would be exciting every day if human beings prospered.

– Chandler (@TheChandlarrr) February 3, 2020

Best advertising: Jeeps Bill Murray Groudhog Day with a Caddy Shack Shout Out🤣🤣

– Sharon (@DogsNSunshine) February 3, 2020

