Just two weeks after its publication, the Trump administration’s plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace has already been so widely discredited for its bias and political slyness that there is a risk of ignoring its most immediate threat – which n is not for Palestinians but for Palestinians but in Jordan. In Israel, the plan, or “Vision,” as the document released to the White House calls it, was received as an American mandate for the Israeli government to annex the territory of the West Bank. This could precipitate a crisis in the Hashemite kingdom of Abdullah II, whose stability is essential to the security of Israel and that of America’s regional allies, especially in any effort to thwart Iranian forces in Syria, in Iraq and the Gulf. On Tuesday, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert will meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in New York, where they are expected to stress the need for reciprocal negotiations, which would never have resulted in this plan. They will be holding a joint press conference, Olmert told me, “to remind people of what we almost accomplished in 2008 and to show the way forward.” But the plan carries a collateral danger. “A unilateral annexation,” he added, “will risk a Jordanian reaction which will be very hostile and will seriously compromise our relations”.

Although often below the surface, these relationships have been deep and longstanding. Since 1970, when King Abdullah’s father, Hussein, began to drive Yasir Arafat’s guerrilla army from Jordan to southern Lebanon – and Israel intervened to protect Jordan from the Syrian invasion – the eastern border of Israel, the longest, remained silent, and the two nations cooperated on security. In 1973, Hussein is said to have even flown to Tel Aviv to warn the government of an imminent attack on Egypt and Syria. In 1994, during the clearer days of the Oslo Accords, Hussein signed an official peace treaty with former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Yet the Israeli-Jordanian relationship has always been strained – in large part because of the large number of Palestinian refugees that Jordan has hosted over the years, who have become furious with the relationship, and therefore with the king, whenever the Israeli occupation of the West Bank seems manifestly cruel or probably permanent. Jordan is home to more than ten million people, including seven million citizens. Ethnic Bedouins, like the Hashemite clan of Abdullah, make up about 35% of the population; a displaced Iraqi bourgeoisie has at least fifteen. There are communities of Armenians and Circassians, and six hundred thousand refugees from the Syrian civil war. However, the largest group, about 50% of Jordanian citizens, consider themselves Palestinian by origin or identity, having arrived for the first time, in waves, during the wars of 1948 and 1967. The state, eager to strengthen a Jordanian national identity, does not register any citizen as Palestinian, so the figures are difficult to confirm, but more than two million residents are registered as Palestinian refugees with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency; most of them have citizenship. Four hundred thousand live in refugee camps, most of which are located in and around Amman, a city of over four million people. Almost half of the refugees in the camps live below the poverty line, and this is influenced by the radical Islamist ideology of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. For Jordan, Palestinian grievances are an internal affair – especially given the peace treaty.

The Trump plan contains many provisions that are transparent to the Israeli right: it demands that Palestinian leaders declare Israel “the nation-state of the Jewish people,” even if Israeli Arabs constitute one-fifth of the population, and the sentence might suggest a rabbinical theocracy; it requires much more specific constitutional foundations than the basic laws of Israel; and it would transfer the Arab cities of the so-called Triangle in north-central Israel, whose youth are fourth generation Hebrew-speaking citizens, to the Palestinian State – a blatant ploy to reduce the Arab population of Israel of three hundred thousand. Meanwhile, sovereignty over the Old City and the Temple Mount, or Haram al-Sharif, would be entirely attributed to Israel, while the Jerusalem Islamic Endowment Authority, or Waqf, which is fully funded by Jordan , would only have authority over mosques. None of these provisions, however, significantly worsen the situation of the Palestinians in relation to the occupation of the West Bank. (Last week, the Israeli security forces shot and killed three Palestinians there, and the Palestinians launched three attacks against the security forces.)

The most provocative part of the plan, especially for Jordan, concerns the land layout. About 30% of the West Bank, a territory around Palestinian cities and the western half of the Jordan Valley, across which crosses the border between Jordan and the West Bank, would be attributed to Israeli settlers, who are protected by Israeli soldiers. (The map of the future Palestinian state would look like an archipelago.) Some reports suggest that the plan imposes a settlement freeze. It’s wrong. It only states that Israel will not build in areas “not envisioned by this vision to be part of the State of Israel”. Indeed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took this as a green light to immediately annex the Jordan Valley and other areas of the Jewish community. regulation with the consent of the United States. Jared Kushner, the plan’s manager, changed this light to a flashing yellow – “The hope is that they will wait after the election,” he said. David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel, tweeted that the annexation must wait “for a mapping process by a joint Israeli-American committee”. But Netanyahu is doing his best to apply Israeli law to at least part of the territory now, and his coalition partners are trying to force his hand; settler leader Yossi Dagan said that “sometimes even dear friends” – the Americans – “must be put in their place”.

Netanyahu has no plausible strategic reason for the annexations, only a political reason. He was formally charged in court on corruption charges the same day the plan was released, and his rivals accused him of trying to retain a majority of hard-core voters in the upcoming elections, scheduled for 2 March, with another Trump-certified diplomat. stroke. Just before the April election, Trump signed a proclamation, clearly intended to revive Netanyahu, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. New instant poll found that, unsurprisingly, two-thirds of the Israelis were supportive of the Trump plan as a whole, so even Netanyahu’s main rival Benny Gantz tried to fine-tune the annexation of the Valley of the Jordan, arguing for its necessity, but also for its action. he “in coordination with the international community” – a position that another settler leader, the president of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, David Elhayani, called “an empty declaration of meaning”.

Gantz, a former chief of staff of the IDF, described the Jordan Valley as “the eastern protective wall of Israel”, which is almost beyond doubt for Israel. The plan also claims that the annexations give Israel strategic depth – territory to absorb a surprise attack – should pro-Iranian forces in Iraq and Syria somehow get close to its population centers. But a stable Jordan mitigates this event, by distancing the pro-Iranian forces from its territory. And a stable Jordan is what annexations of all kinds will undermine. Gilead Sher, who was chief of staff and policy coordinator for former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, told me that the annexation “would put King Abdullah in the eye, would endanger the peace treaty, or the less would reduce it to a minimum. “

