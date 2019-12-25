advertisement

The most expensive home sales in the Caboolture region in 2019 were with large blocks and sea life, which proved popular with high-end buyers.

The top sale for the region was an 10.52 hectare executive home at 139 Maitland Rd, Burpengary East, sold in June by Ray White Caboolture’s Bill Harris for $ 1.68 million.

The property borders Burpengary Creek and has a 629 m² house with six bedrooms and several living rooms. There are also large sheds, fenced paddocks, shade shelters, stables, city water and rainwater tanks.

The second highest sale was on a 4.25 hectare property at 11 Currawong Pl, Bellmere, which was sold in April for $ 1.67 million.

The property had a three bedroom house that was built in 1970 and was marketed in a prime location. It borders the youngest development area in Bellmere.

Fourth and fifth place are on Bayside Drive in Beachmere. Number 104 sold for $ 1.195 million and Number 20 for $ 1.175 million.

Both houses are located on 1012 m² blocks with direct access to the beach.

The top 10 were rounded off by houses in Sandstone Point, Caboolture, Ningi, Beachmere and Burpengary East.

Take a look at the top-selling suburbs of 2019.

Top home sales in the Caboolture region of 2019

1. $ 1.68 million – 139 Maitland Rd, Burpengary East

2. $ 1.67 million – 11 Currawong Place, Bellmere

3. $ 1,195M – 104 Bayside Drive, Beachmere

4. $ 1,175M – 20 Bayside Drive, Beachmere

5. $ 1.07 million – 138-140 Cobb Rd, Burpengary East

6. $ 1.03 million – 26 Howard Ct, Sandstone Point

7. $ 970,000 – 505 Caboolture River Rd, Upper Caboolture

8. $ 950,000 – 19-23 Coolendel Ct, Burpengary East

9. $ 950,000 – 121 Campbell Pde, Beachmere

10,950,000 dollars – 35-37 Peel Rd, Ningi

Top homes sales from 2019 by suburb

Beachmere

$ 1,195 million – 104 Bayside Drive, Beachmere

$ 1,175 million – 20 Bayside Drive, Beachmere

$ 950,000 – 121 Campbell Pde, Beachmere

Bellmere

$ 1.67 million – 11 Currawong Place, Bellmere

$ 750,000 – 76 Wade Rd, Bellmere

$ 697,500 – 53 Thompson Rd, Bellmere

Burpengary

$ 815,000 – 69 Progress Rd, Burpengary

$ 765,000 – 10 Lilly Pilly Ct, Burpengary

$ 760,000 – 73 Osborne Drive, Burpengary

Burpengary East

$ 1.68 million – 139 Maitland Rd, Burpengary East

$ 1.07 million – 138-140 Cobb Rd, Burpengary East

$ 950,000 – 19-23 Coolendel Ct, Burpengary East

Caboolture

$ 855,000 – 52 Jocelyn St, Caboolture

$ 850,000 – 9 Lychee Drive, Caboolture

$ 840,000 – 10-16 Lawrence St, Caboolture

Caboolture south

$ 539,500 – 14 Dularcha St, Caboolture South

$ 499,999 – 10 Harvey Ct, Caboolture South

$ 475,000 – 10 Waterside Esp, Caboolture South

Elimbah

$ 865,000 – 24-26 Gheko Ridge Rd, Elimbah

$ 795,000 – 10-14 Northview Pl, Elimbah

$ 772,500 – 5-7 Adcock Rd, Elimbah

Godwin Beach

$ 700,000 – 5-7 Calypso Ct, Godwin Beach

$ 642,000 – 75 Esplanade, Godwin Beach

$ 619,000 – 61 Esplanade, Godwin Beach

Morayfield

$ 877,000 – 93 McLoughlin Rd, Morayfield

$ 875,000 – 186-190 Hauton Rd, Morayfield

$ 850,000 – 158 Wingara Drive, Morayfield

Narangba

$ 910,000 – 48 Carol-Anne Cres, Narangba

$ 900,000 – 131 Boscoe Rd, Narangba

$ 848,000 – 39 River Oak Way, Narangba

Ningi

$ 950,000 – 35-37 Peel Rd, Ningi

$ 891,000 – 2-12 Scaroni Ct, Ningi

$ 829,000 – 19-21 Scaroni Ct, Ningi

Sandstone point

$ 1.03 million – 26 Howard Ct, Sandstone Point

$ 855,000 – 8 Sunbrite Ct, sandstone tip

$ 830,000 – 14 Sunbrite Ct, sandstone tip

Upper caboolture

$ 970,000 – 505 Caboolture River Rd, Upper Caboolture

$ 780,000 – 148 Macginley Rd, Upper Caboolture

$ 750,000 – 33-37 Chivertson St, Upper Caboolture

