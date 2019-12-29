advertisement

If you’re curious about how much buyers paid to own a luxurious piece of Bribie, here’s the island’s highest sales in 2019.

A look at Core Logic’s sales data shows that Bribie Islands’ 10 most expensive house sales of the year all took place in Banksia Beach. Seven of them were on Cosmos Ave and the Raptor Parade. Both houses offer first-class blocks on the water.

The most expensive block of 2019 was 22 North Point, Banksia Beach, which sold for $ 1.525 million in July.

The 500 m² house is located on a large canal block with a surrounding pool and an 11 m long pontoon with electricity and water.

The two-story house has a home cinema, an indoor and outdoor bar, a barbecue area and a master suite with an oversized bathroom, walk-in closet, library and balcony.

The second highest sale was 82 Cosmos Ave, Banksia Beach, which sold in September for $ 1.35 million.

Another canal house, the property has a pontoon, a swimming pool, a two-story house with spacious rooms and a separate pool house with toilet, shower and kitchenette.

A house three doors down took third place and 88 Cosmos Ave, Banksia Beach, sold for $ 1.295 million.

The 1041 m² property has a 17.9 m canal front, a pontoon and an infinity pool.

Inside, the house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, open living areas, a formal living and dining room and lots of water views.

The top 5 was rounded off by a four-bedroom house at 22 Raptor Pde, Banksia Beach, which sold for $ 1.23 million, and a three-bedroom house at 58 Cosmos Ave, Banksia Beach, which also sold at 1.23 Million USD was sold.

Woorim had sales of $ 2 million and Bongaree sold $ 1 million.

Bribie Island’s most expensive home sale in 2019

$ 1.525 million – 22 North Point, Banksia Beach $ 1.35 million – 82 Cosmos Ave, Banksia Beach $ 1,295M – 88 Cosmos Ave, Banksia Beach $ 1.23 million – 22 Raptor Pde, Banksia Beach $ 1.23 million – 58 Cosmos Ave, Banksia Beach $ 1.1675M – 16 Raptor Pde, Banksia Beach $ 1.16 million – 76 Raptor Pde, Banksia Beach $ 1.15 million – 23 The Peninsula, Banksia Beach $ 1.15 million – 2 Skysail Ct, Banksia Beach $ 1.15 million – 40 Cosmos Ave, Banksia Beach

The most expensive suburban sale

Banksia Beach

Bellara

$ 615,000 – 26 Pumicestone St, Bellara $ 580,000 – 123 Sylvan Beach Esp, Bellara $ 530,000 – 15 Bellara St, Bellara

Bongaree

$ 1.1 million – 13 South Esp, Bongaree $ 960,000 – 43 Pentas Drive, Bongaree $ 925,000 – 85 Pentas Drive, Bongaree

White spot

$ 958,500-114 white spots Esp, white spots $ 905,000 – 78 White Spot Esp, White Spot $ 475,000 – 84 White Spot Esp, White Spot

Woorim

$ 1.05 million – 64 Boyd St, Woorim $ 1M – 97 Arcadia Ave, Woorim $ 920,000 – 56 Boyd St, Woorim

