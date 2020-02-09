advertisement

The Isle of Bede in the town is the best connected place in Leicestershire.

This is because it has schools and medical offices – as well as food stores and transportation links – close at hand.

Residents of the neighborhood around Burnmoor Street are only minutes from schools – on average five minutes for elementary school and nine minutes for high school on foot or by public transit, and six and eight minutes, respectively, by car.

Getting to their GP will take an average of three minutes on foot or by public transit or six minutes by car and bicycle, while nine minutes will take you on foot or by public transit or 10 minutes by car.

For those planning to go further afield, East Midlands Airport is 83 minutes by public transit or 38 minutes by car, while the nearest Nottingham Central Station is 58 minutes by public transport or the Coventry train station 48 minutes by car.

Buttercross and Bewicke arms at Hallaton

(Image: Adrian Troughton)

Meanwhile, according to figures compiled by In Your Area and the Reach Data Unit, the villages of Medbourne, Hallaton and Great Easton in Harborough are the most isolated places in Leicestershire.

On foot or by public transport, it takes an average of 16 minutes to get to a primary school and 43 minutes to a secondary school. By car, it goes to nine minutes and 18 minutes respectively.

A general practitioner is 43 minutes on foot or by public transport, 40 minutes by bicycle or 18 minutes by car, while it takes 96 minutes to get to the hospital by public transport.

Getting to an airport or a main train station can take more than four hours on public transportation, although by car you could be at East Midlands Airport in 74 minutes and Peterborough Station in 55 minutes .

These analyzes are taken from a study based on official figures, published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The study ranks each of the 32,844 neighborhoods in England based on the time that the ONS says it takes an average person to reach primary and secondary schools, general practitioners and food stores, as well as main stations and main airports.

Shadwell, in London, is the best connected district in England.

The area – bounded by Watney Market to the west and St Marys Cable Street to the east – boasts three schools, a wide variety of grocery stores, a connected train station and a practice of doctors in just a few streets.

Its proximity to London City Airport means that the average person who lives there is only 21 minutes by car or 35 minutes by public transport.

At the other end of the “connectivity” scale is a sparsely populated area of ​​Teignbridge in Devon – running from the villages of Poundsgate in the south to Moretonhampstead in the north.

According to ONS data, the average resident of this area is 51 minutes (on foot or by public transport) from the nearest primary school and almost two hours from the nearest secondary school.

The nearest hospital takes at least two hours by public transit, and the nearest main airport or train station (Bristol and Bristol Parkway respectively) are more than two hours away. By car, you are looking for more than two hours at the airport, or 145 minutes at the train station.

How it works?

ONS data divide England into neighborhoods, or “lower super-production areas”, which contain roughly the same number of people (about 1,500 in total).

This means that the densely populated city and village districts tend to be much smaller and that average journey times to the main services tend to be shorter.

The sparsely populated areas are larger and tend to deteriorate in the ranking.

Travel times indicate the average time it takes to get to key services for all people living in a particular neighborhood.

The “large” airports are those which represent at least 1% of British air traffic, while the “large” stations are those which are considered, for official purposes, as national or regional hubs.

.

