From the goddess sandals by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior to a new sustainable collaboration between Viktor & Rolf and Amina Muaddi, an inspired new accessory for Alexandre Vauthier, we bring you the most beautiful shoes of the spring of Paris Couture Week ’20.

Dior

The wheat ear, an ancient symbol of feminine strength and creativity, was beautifully shaped on delicate braided sandals. The motif also appeared on earrings, necklaces and belts.

Dior Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Dior Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Alexandre Vauthier

Amina Muaddi, FN’s Designer of the Year 2019, works with her boyfriend Alexandre Vauthier on the shoes of his label. These new slouch boots with a cone heel and crystal pompon will give your step a boost. We also love the diamond-shaped accessory that she creates as a symbol for Vauthier’s AV initials.

connected

Meanwhile, Muaddi’s favorites were T-strap heels that Bella Hadid wore on the runway.

Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Chanel

You didn’t make it onto the feet of Gigi Hadid or Kaia Gerber, but these black and white lace-up boots were a nice interpretation of the classic Chanel cap-toe pumps.

Chanel Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Chanel Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Schiaparelli

These measuring band sandals by Daniel Roseberry were a typically surreal interpretation of the label’s “shocking” fragrance, created in 1937.

A view from the Schiaparelli Spring’20 Couture Runway.

CREDIT: Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli tape sandals.

CREDIT: Schiaparelli

Viktor & Rolf

Those who managed to take their eyes off the fake face and body tattoos with these inspirational quotes would have discovered this shoe collaboration with Melissa. The recyclable plastic jelly shoes typical of the Brazilian brand were delivered as cute Mary Janes with couture-matching Broderie Anglaise lace details. After the fair, a limited selection was offered for sale in the Viktor & Rolf online concept store. #grateful.

Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Valentino

With the drama of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s dresses – not to mention the earrings – a spindle-shaped strappy sandal wouldn’t have done anything about it, but the satin ankle cuffs provided the perfect balance.

Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Iris Van Herpen

You can always rely on the designer to deliver the shoe front – and these cantilever platforms would be perfect for Lady Gaga.

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture, Spring 20, Paris Couture Week.

