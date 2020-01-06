advertisement

Google left the Nexus line a few years ago and replaced it with a brand new Pixel series of phones with high quality specifications and a premium price to reflect that. But that didn’t help Google sell a significant number of phones. Just over two years after the launch of Pixel, Google did something totally unexpected and released the Pixel 3a series in mid-2019 – a mid-range Pixel phone full of compromises that was sold for a much better price.

That phone has moved the rotary knob in terms of sales, which apparently convinces Google to make more affordable pixels in the future. Proving that point is a leak at the end of December that revealed the alleged Pixel 4a design. It’s the best pixel design we’ve ever seen that speaks a lot about how much Google has struggled with its flagship line in recent years. We now have a new leak that reveals more details about the Pixel 4a series, including the fact that it will not be a ‘series’ at all.

YouTuber Dave Lee claimed in a recent video that there will be no Pixel 4a XL this year. The move might make sense, especially if the Pixel 3a sold much more than the Pixel 3a XL last year. It makes no sense to make a larger, more expensive version of the Pixel 4a if buyers of budget smartphones don’t really buy it.

What’s more, the Pixel 4a hole punch design that we saw on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 last year, allows Google to sell the phone with a much better design for all screens than all previous Pixel phones, including premium versions. For some buyers, a larger screen / body ratio may be sufficient.

According to Lee, the Pixel 4a will have a 5.81-inch screen that is comparable to the Galaxy S10e. It is unclear whether or not Google will use a Samsung OLED screen for the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a will also have a plastic unibody design, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and a rear-facing camera with a smaller, square camera system. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack at the top.

Lee does not say how much the Pixel 4a will cost or when it will be launched. A price of $ 399 makes sense for the handset, which should be introduced on I / O this year, just like its predecessor.

