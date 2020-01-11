advertisement

Montrose will receive an alarm signal early in the morning to tell them if their match at Stranraer is continuing.

The Gable Endies are set to make one of the longest trips in Scottish football for their Ligue 1 match, with their team bus scheduled to leave Links Park at 8:30 a.m.

However, the SPFL organized an inspection of the Stair Park site 15 minutes before the departure from Montrose.

The state of the surface has placed a huge question mark on the game, manager Stewart Petrie simply hoping to get confirmation one way or the other before the key turns into contact.

He said, “Our bus has to leave at half past eight, so it’s tight enough for the timing.

“I imagine, however, that we will be told before we leave.

“I think the decision to inspect the field was made both because of the condition of the field and the weather forecast for later.

“It makes sense and we’ll just have to see what’s going on.

“If the match continues, then we will see Aidan Quinn and Russell McLean return to the team.”

