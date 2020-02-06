advertisement

The vans were utility animals that were driven only by traders.

Nowadays, they still need to be able to transport and tow heavy loads, as well as off-road prowess, but we increasingly expect good manners on the road.

This is what Mitsubishi was aiming for with the L200 6 series. The latest generation pickup remains as robust as ever but with a civilization veneer which makes it much easier to live with.

A smarter interior, a soft-opening tailgate, and a more car-like driving experience all enhance its appeal to lifestyle shoppers.

It is powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine developing 148 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Prices start at £ 21,200 and extend to £ 31,885, excluding VAT. The high end Barbarian X Double Cab that I spent a week at a cost of just over £ 32,000.

The latest model has a new smart look, especially at the front, where Mitsubishi’s “Dynamic Shield” design gives it a touch of style.

It is one of the smallest vans available in the UK, making it easy to enter the driveway and Dundee rush hour traffic. Its compact dimensions don’t hamper functionality, however – two trips to the tip in it got rid of an old bathroom and a bunch of other rubbish that had languished on my driveway for the past few weeks.

It will tow 3.5 tonnes, placing it at the top of its class, and it has a selectable all-wheel drive system. Most of the time, I kept it in rear traction, which improves the economy, but when the conditions got winter, I opted for all-wheel drive.

I attended the launch of the L200 at Knockhill last year and took it through the establishment’s punitive off-road course, where it cleared the toughest obstacles.

Used daily, it is not a Ford Fiesta but it is surprisingly easy to drive. You sit above the Range Rovers, giving you the feeling of the king of the road. There is a little engine noise in the cabin but otherwise it is pleasantly refined. A tight turning circle and agile steering (for its size) complete a solid package.

There is room in the back for medium-sized adults, but larger passengers will find some legroom. Large door bins and a center console provide storage and rear USB ports allow passengers to charge mobile devices.

I really liked the L200. It retains its great working pedigree but is more like a car than ever and easy to live with.

