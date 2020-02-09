advertisement

A Moonee Ponds buyer didn’t even have a chance to put a sticker sold before he got an unusual post-auction offer to buy his new home.

The former Canberra man won the keys to 23 Addison St, which he plans to make his home in a competitive auction.

However, an underbidder was unwilling to let go.

Dingle Partners’ auctioneer, Malcolm Dingle, initially struggled to get the auction going. Bids rose from $ 750,000 to the reserve of $ 850,000 – including an offer of $ 770,000 and a mid-term break to discuss the process with the seller at $ 820,000.

Once it was on the market, the number rose rapidly as the auction turned into a five-bidder battle.

In the end, there were two parties and Mr. Dingle knocked the house down at $ 953,000 shortly after the underbidder rejected a proposal for another $ 1,000 bid.

But, as it turned out, they weren’t done yet.

After waiting on the street during the signing of the contract, the subcontractor, a local contractor, tried to buy the house with an unusual after-sale offer.

While the law prohibits real estate agents from accepting late offers for a house after an auction, the determined underbidder instead tried to make an offer to the newly minted buyer.

He declined, revealing that soon after he had sold in Canberra, he would soon be going nowhere.

He also said they first looked at the house on Addison Street on auction day.

No party was ready to give their names.

James Aldinger, listing agent at Dingle Partners, said he briefly thought he would sell the house twice the same day, and the unusual scenario shows demand in today’s market.

Mr. Aldinger estimated that the buyer “would have to invest a few hundred thousand to prepare it for life” to show how far the buyers are willing to go.

“I thought we were done when we went in at $ 820,000,” said Aldinger.

“But that exceeded all of our expectations. It was the longest auction I’ve ever seen before the auction market collapsed.”

Since the number of buyers far exceeds the number of houses for sale, even an expected increase in listings in late summer would not be enough to meet demand, he said.

