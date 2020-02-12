advertisement

Christian Whitebear pleaded guilty to the Jan. 16, 2018, murder of Calgary man Darby Soop.

The mother and grandmother of a man killed in Calgary had to be warned Tuesday to stay on the script as they read victim impact statements in sentencing one of his killers.

Both Darby Shade’s mother, Simone Soop, and grandmother, Carolyn Soop, were told by Justice Robert Hall that they could not advertise after addressing the court at Christian Whitebear’s hearing.

“I want Whitebear to really look at the picture,” said Simone Soop, holding a photo of her murdered son.

“I can’t risk you going off script,” Hall interrupted, explaining by law the victim impact statements could contain only certain comments.

The Bench’s Calgary Bench Judge had to offer similar advice to grandmother when she stood up to address the court.

“You sit there, look at this picture, see me,” said Carolyn Soop, holding a special photograph before being warned by Hall.

The grandmother went on to tell the courtroom filled with Shad’s distressed relatives how her nephew, an MMA-aspiring fighter, “didn’t have a middle bone in his body.”

“Darby was an asset to the community while you weren’t,” she said, while Hall again said she couldn’t edit.

“I’m sorry for your honor, but that’s very exciting,” she said.

Darby Soop – also known as Darby Shade – was stabbed to death in the Westbrook Mall parking lot on January 16, 2018.

Whitebear pleaded guilty in November to murder for his January 16 role in Shade stabbing to death.

According to a statement of agreed facts signed by his lawyer, Shamsher Kothari and Crown Prosecutor Joe Mercier, Whitebear admitted he was at a party at Calgary’s southwest home when a fight broke out between him and Shade.

During the scuffle Whitebear sprayed the victim with a bear spray and when Shade left the apartment another man followed behind him and stabbed him.

Whitebear admitted to being a party to the murder.

Hall also heard statements about the impact of the casualties from seven others, including a dead person’s uncle, Beatle Soop.

The uncle said Whitebear and his accomplice Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, who is also facing a murder conviction hearing, received a precious life from their family.

“I hated both of them for what you did to Darby,” he said.

But he said he had to let go of that hatred to move on.

“If I do not forgive you, then I am evil like you, filled with the darkness of evil.”

The chamber will hear further victim impact statements next week before hearing sentencing submissions by Kothar and Mercier.

