Harley Dilly has been missing since December 20th.

By Christina Carrega

ABC News – Nearly four weeks after 14-year-old Harley Dilly disappeared from school, officials in Port Clinton, Ohio said his body was found in the chimney of an empty house.

Dilly left home on December 20 to go to Port Clinton High School for his last day of school before the vacation break. He never got there.

Port Clinton chief of police Robert J. Hickman tried not to cry during a press conference on Tuesday when he announced that Dilly was dead. “This appears to be an accident, not a foul,” said Hickman.

Investigators raided the area again on Monday and decided to search the renovated summer house. “There is no evidence of forced entry. Since there is a locker and everyone can enter and exit the house, we went in to check the house, ”said Hickman.

When they entered the second floor of the house, they found Dilly’s jacket and glasses next to a brick chimney and his body was trapped in it.

“The chimney is between the second and third floors and is 9 by 13 inches,” said Hickman.

There was a police presence near Harley Dilly's home in Port Clinton, Ohio, on January 13, 2020.

Port Clinton police officers search for Harley Dilly, 14, who has been missing since December 20, 2019.

A Port Clinton police poster features Harley Dilly, 14, who has been missing in Port Clinton, Ohio, since December 20, 2019.

The hunt for Dilly started on December 22nd and the Port Clinton Police Department updated their social media daily.

Investigators released a surveillance picture of Dilly’s last known sighting crossing the street in front of his house on the 500th block of E. 5th Street. They were wearing a thin auburn puff jacket.

An Amber Alert has been issued. About 75 law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, K-9 search and rescue workers, and helicopters, searched over 150 acres for Dilly.

Community members have jointly prohibited collecting $ 18,095 reward money for information that led to Dilly’s safe return.

On Saturday, over 100 members of the community volunteered to do their own searches, according to the Facebook group “Search Party of Harley Dilly”.

Amber Alert was canceled on Tuesday because the “child was recovered,” the Ohio Attorney General said.

