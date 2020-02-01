advertisement

A week after Jennifer Martinez was kidnapped from her Jurupa Valley home, the authorities found her and her alleged kidnapper in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

Martinez, 46, was safe and was reunited with her family, the Riverside County Sheriff said in a press release.

The sheriff’s department did not comment on Martinez’s health or how she and the suspect Robert Lopez, 46, were found.

Lopez, who was known by the authorities as an acquaintance of Martinez and temporarily from the Los Angeles area, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, burglary, spouse abuse and vandalism, the sheriff department said in the press release.

Martinez has been missing since January 25th, when the neighbors last saw her and Lopez when they left Martinez’s 3700 house at Eve Circle. The authorities said she was kidnapped against her will.

Helicopters, patrols, K9 units and bloodhounds combed the area, but did not find the couple last weekend.

