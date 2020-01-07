advertisement

Fotis Dulos’ estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May.

Fotis Dulos, who is accused of dual manipulation of evidence and impedes criminal prosecution when his wife disappears, appears with his lawyer Kevin Smith at Stamford Superior of his wife, and appears with his lawyer Kevin Smith at the Stamford Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing on October 4, 2019 in Stamford, Conn.

By Emily Shapiro and Aaron Katersky

ABC News – Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Connecticut’s missing mother, Jennifer Dulos, was charged with her murder on Tuesday, a source familiar with the case and his defense attorney said.

Dulos was taken into custody at his home in Connecticut after 11:00 a.m.

Jennifer Dulos, who shared five children with her estranged husband, disappeared in the former couple’s controversial custody battle on May 24.

Her body was never found.

Fotis Dulos was originally accused of hindering criminal prosecution and manipulating or fabricating evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. He was arrested again in November when he was charged with tampering with a vehicle that the police had linked to the case. He did not plead guilty to this accusation.

State police have said in court records that Fotis Dulos “lurked” for Jennifer Dulos in her New Canaan home and committed a violent attack in the garage where blood stains were found.

Clothes and sponges with their blood were found in trash cans, in which surveillance cameras held a man who appears to be Fotis Dulos, who, according to arrest warrants, is throwing away garbage bags. A woman in the man’s car was said to correspond to the description of Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

Troconis has also been accused of manipulating or fabricating physical evidence and hindering law enforcement.

