A 70-year-old Arcadia man with a medical condition that requires medication daily disappeared for the second time in two days on Monday, January 20, and has asked the California Highway Patrol to issue a silver alarm.

Charles Henry Washington was missing from his home at 800 Duarte Road in Arcadia on Sunday after being checked out of a hospital against the advice of doctors.

SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles County @ ArcadiaPD IF YOU CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/Md8p9dJyd4

– CHP alerts (@CHPAlerts) January 21, 2020

The authorities found him on Monday, but then released him in Los Angeles without knowing that he was missing, according to Lt. Stan Flores from the Arcadia Police Department. Information about which agency in Los Angeles found and released Washington was not available.

Washington is believed to be wearing a blue and green button-down shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He’s black, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and has black hair and brown eyes, said Cullen. He could be disoriented, according to the CHP.

The Arcadia Police Department distributed a photo of Washington and encouraged anyone who saw him to call his guard commander at 626-574-5156.

The goal of the Silver Alert program is to set up a fast response system with which alarms can be issued and coordinated after the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of an older person or a person with developmental disabilities or cognitive impairments according to the CHP.

