BAGHDAD – Three Katyusha rockets dropped at Baghdad International Airport, the Army Media Security Cell said in a statement early Friday.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several people, Security Media Cell said.

At least one person was killed and 9 others were injured, police and medical sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after US air strikes Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for rocket attacks that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq last week. passed.

Tension between the United States and Iran has increased in the region over US economic sanctions that hurt the Iranian economy. The two sides have traded blame for attacks on oil installations, militia weapons depots and military bases housing American forces. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, written by Samar Hassan; editing by Grant McCool)

