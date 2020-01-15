advertisement

The Ministry of Transport is asking people in the Middle East to stay home after heavy snowfall Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Lisarossington / Twitter)

The Ministry of Transport is urging residents of the lower continent to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

The province is asking all those who do not need to travel Wednesday to stay home as the Lower Mainland deals with the first major rainfall of the season.

In a release issued at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the transport ministry told drivers to “avoid all but essential travel”.

“Constant snow, high winds and cold temperatures are causing bad road conditions,” the ministry noted.

Other agencies across the region are also asking people to stay home. TransLink is calling it an “extreme day trip” and urging people to stay home.

Buses and SkyTrains are long overdue across the region and King George SkyTrain station is closed.

Parts of Highway 1 in Abbotsford and Chilliwack have also been closed, as are all public schools and universities in the region.

