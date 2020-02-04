advertisement

Avoid all “non-essential” trips to and around China.

The Ministry of Health has updated its travel advice for travelers in and around China, saying, “We advise you to avoid unnecessary trips to China.”

Just one day after the first confirmed coronavirus death outside of China was reported, the Ministry of Health issued the following notice:

“Travel within the province has been strictly controlled and all tourist facilities have been closed. Irish citizens are advised not to travel to Hubei Province under these circumstances.

“With the rest of mainland China, the situation is still very fluid, and it is likely that the Chinese government will take more containment measures. In this environment, the ministry recommends avoiding unnecessary travel to and within China.

“Citizens with underlying medical conditions should not travel to China at this time. If your permanent presence in China is not essential, the Ministry advises citizens to contact their travel agent or airline about the routes available before further restrictions are imposed . “

The Guardian has reported that the UK government has given its citizens a similar tip as the virus death toll in China has increased to 425 and confirmed cases have exceeded 20,000. The mortality rate is currently 2.1%.

The World Health Organization has not currently classified it as a pandemic. Dr. Sylvie Briand, head of WHO’s global readiness to fight infection risks, said:

“We are not currently in a pandemic. We are in the multi-focus epidemic and we are trying to clear the transmission in each of these focal points.”

