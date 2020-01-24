advertisement

Cecile Beland, a former radio technician with the Canadian Armed Forces, was photographed in her home at 908 ATCO Village.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

A native of Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Quebec and a near two-decade veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, Cecile Beland never thought she would end up homeless in Calgary.

But when Beland, who served as a radio technician for 17 years, lost her car as well as support from her family in August 2019, she found herself struggling on city streets.

“I found myself living in the Drop-In Center for a while,” Beland said. “It was not a good place to live because mentally, it was very demanding, and being smart was difficult.”

Since early November, Beland has been living on a transitional housing project for veterans in the southeastern Calgary community of Forest Lawn.

By referring to the mustard seed, she moved to one of the 15 “small house” units provided by Homes for Heroes in a village that also includes a resource center and advisors on site. She has since started working part-time and hopes to move to more permanent residences next year.

Lawrence MacAulay, the Minister of Veterans Affairs, visited the units Friday during a visit to the city. He said the project represents generosity and innovation from community members in finding a way to provide affordable and safe housing for homeless veterans.

“The Canadian society itself wants to make sure that the veterans who served our country are treated properly, and we’re doing it here,” MacAulay said, estimating there are about 3,000 Canadian veterans currently experiencing homelessness.

David Howard, president of the Homes For Heroes Foundation (left) and Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay visit 908 ATCO Village on Friday.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Homes for President Heroes and Co-Founder David Howard said the idea behind the shelter is to empower veterans, some of whom are battling addiction or mental illness, to take control of their future.

“Our veterans told us, ‘I want to get into a program, not just a home. I want to be part of a community. I want to get help, get back on my feet and then I want to get out,'” he said. Howard. “We are dealing with a proud group that just wants a hand.

Each of the veterans living in the unit has a different story, but Beland says there is a kinship between the residents because of their shared experiences. And community members were also happy to share polite words with the new residents.

“I got so much support here. The neighbors were telling us how happy they were here, thanking us for the service,” Beland said.

“I feel valued here.”

Howard says Homes for Heroes is planning similar developments in Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ontario, Victoria and Vancouver. He also hopes to help open a second transitional housing village in Calgary.

MacAulay announces $ 390,000 for veteran entrepreneurs

Shortly after his small home tour, MacAulay announced at Mount Royal University the expansion of funds for a work program for veterans.

The federal government is offering $ 390,000 over three years for Operation Entrepreneurship, a program aimed at helping veterans transition from service to self-employment.

The funding is intended to help provide veterans with the resources and skills needed to start or grow their business successfully.

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

