Healthcare Minister Simon Harris said the number of people sitting on wagons in hospitals is extremely high and extremely disappointing.

After a briefing by the HSE winter supervisory group on Monday, he said there were signs that the flu season had come earlier than normal.

Kevin Kelleher, deputy national director of public health at HSE, confirmed that 19 people have died from the flu virus this season.

Last week, the HSE announced that half of all patients in hospital emergency rooms with flu or flu symptoms were waiting to be admitted to bed, which has exacerbated the burden on healthcare in recent weeks.

At this point, 18 people had died of the disease, with up to 100 people likely to die before the end of the flu season.

Mr Harris said there were very high numbers of cars in November and before Christmas. However, there is hope that the flu season will now peak and gradually decrease in the coming weeks, he said.

He said everything would be done to cope with an increase in the number of cars after Christmas, and another 199 beds would be opened in the hospitals by the end of January, of which about 30 would be operational in the coming days.

The Irish organization for nurses and midwives said that on Monday morning 573 patients were waiting in carriages on beds in hospitals across the state – 424 in emergency rooms and 149 in wards in other hospitals. The highest number was at Cork University Hospital, where 54 patients were on trolleys.

The minister predicted a major health challenge for the coming weeks.

The number of hospital visits across the country has increased significantly compared to the previous year and the number of admissions has increased, Harris said.

Anne O’Connor, HSE’s chief operations officer, said the number of over-75s who attended emergency room admissions last week increased significantly compared to the same period last year.

She said that number was almost 11 percent higher than the previous week and 25 percent higher than at the same time last year.

The over-75s who were hospitalized generally stayed longer, she added.

choice surgery

The emergency doctor Dr. Fergal Hickey said the real reason so many people sit on trollies is the lack of available beds.

He said the flu season was “incredibly predictable. This leads to a surge in demand and the system falls over. “

Dr. Hickey, who works at Sligo University Hospital, predicted that the situation would worsen significantly if electoral or scheduled surgery took place, but most don’t start until New Year’s.

He warned hospitals not to postpone the start of elective surgery because the flu would affect the availability of beds. “We don’t have the capacity to do both at the moment.”

Regardless, the minister announced on Monday additional funds of € 500,000 to expand the national organ collection service next year, “to improve our current organ donation infrastructure to match the best international standards.”

transplants

He said 237 transplants were performed this year, including a record number of lung transplants.

On HSE’s announcement of organ donation and transplant numbers for 2019, Health Minister Simon Harris was pictured with the Quinn family, who donated the organs to their daughter Matilda when she died at the age of 8 months. Her parents Brendan and Rebecca take part in the announcement with their children Leo (2) and Eva (11 months). Photo: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

He plans to submit legislation to amend organ donation laws in the first three months of 2020. “This legislation will provide for a soft opt-out system. I would encourage people to have these conversations with loved ones.

“Organ donation can be a gift of life to some people, and I really hope that families across the country can have these difficult conversations and help us do everything we can to increase organ donation and save lives.”

Professor Jim Egan, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation in Ireland, said: “This year we have been extremely grateful for the willingness of the recipient and donor families to share their donation and transplant experience to encourage others to consider such an enormous gift to draw.

“We are pleased that the organ donation and transplant rate in 2019 will remain at the previous year’s level. Organ donation continues to be a rare event. Out of 31,000 deaths per year in Ireland, there are an average of 80 multi-organ donations per year. This continues to positively reflect the generosity of Irish society and the professionalism of the intensive care units, surgical teams and medical and nursing staff who care for patients and their families. “

