Yemen’s president has urged the military to remain vigilant after a rocket attack that reportedly killed dozens of soldiers over the weekend.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi blamed the Houthi rebels, allegedly supported by Iran, for the attack in Marib. The move “undoubtedly confirms that the Houthis have no desire for peace,” he said in a statement on the state media, Reuters reported on Sunday. The Houthis have not confirmed that they are behind the incident.

Saudi Arabian al-Ekhbariya reported that 79 soldiers were killed in the attack. Neither the Yemeni government nor the Houthis have confirmed the details.

The Ministry of Defense of Yemen informed CNN that the attack should avenge “the killing of the Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani”, who was killed in an American drone attack in Baghdad on January 3, believing that this was the case.

The Yemen Defense Ministry said that “the armed forces will remain the rock that breaks the ambitions of Tehran’s military movements in the Middle East,” the state-sponsored media said. CNN also reported that the attacks took place when the soldiers prayed in a mosque.

In this file photo dated February 7, 2012, Yemen’s then Vice President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi takes part in an opening ceremony for his presidential campaign in Sana’a, Yemen. (AP Photo / Hani Mohammed, file)

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, condemned the apparent escalation of military activity in Yemen, the poorest Arab nation in the world.

“I said earlier that the hard-earned progress Yemen has made in de-escalating is very fragile. Such actions can affect this progress, ”Griffiths warned in a statement on Sunday. “I urge all parties to stop the escalation now and to direct their energy from the military front to politics.” He urged both parties to return to the negotiating table to resolve the longstanding military conflict.

Yemen was the scene of a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran after a Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to restore Hadi’s government. Hadi was the longtime vice president under Yemeni leader Ali Abdullah Saleh, who ruled the country for more than 20 years before resigning after protests.

Hadi’s government was then ousted from power by the Houthis, a Shiite group that also took over the capital, Sana’a. They have refused to be supported by Iran and have said they are fighting against a corrupt system.

Tensions in the Middle East were high after the assassination of Colonel Soleimani, which prompted Iran to retaliate against Iraqi bases with American troops. Iranian leaders have also threatened future attacks on US assets in the region, while withdrawing from some of their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

