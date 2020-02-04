advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs were undoubtedly partying until Monday morning after their fourth-quarter thriller at Hard Rock Stadium. But long before they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, the top names in entertainment and sports in Miami experienced the party scene.

The biggest sports weekend began with homages to one of the greatest athletes of all time. On Thursday evening, DJ Irie, Jamie Foxx and Charles Woodson had the late Kobe Bryant emotionally toasted at the Culinary Kickoff party presented by Intercept Wine.

Jamie Foxx tossed a glass in memory of the Black Mamba when he was a DJ at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) fundraiser to fund culinary students and other local charities.

After one of the most difficult weeks of his life after Kobe Bryant’s death, Shaquille O’Neal managed to get his huge personality into Shaq’s fun house on Friday evening. The NBA legend also threw his former teammate the weekend’s greatest tribute. When Bryant’s No. 24 jersey hovered on stage, Shaq played a video montage of her many special moments. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation and all victims of the recent tragedy.

Pitbull also paid tribute to him by starting a “Kobe” song to begin his performance at Shaq’s Fun House. Next, P. Diddy took the stage and dedicated “I will miss you” to Bryant.

Rob Gronkowski and Miami are a match made in the party sky, and the funniest man in football pulled out all the stops on Saturday afternoon to celebrate his first Gronk Beach Party. At the beach party of the century, Rick Ross, Diplo, Kaskade, Flo Rida, and Carnage performed when the triple Super Bowl champion, with a little help from his brothers, Papa (aka Papa Gronk) and 69 of, lit up his closest friends.

Who Says Bill Belichick Doesn’t Know How To Have Fun? The Patriots coach took advantage of the fact that he didn’t have to work on the Super Bowl weekend by putting his earlier hard ending at Gronk Beach. WWE brand boss Stephanie McMahon (who is a die-hard Patriots fan), Triple H, Mojo Rawley and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek joined the two.

The music producer and EDM DJ 3Lau (real name Justin Blau) clearly had fun supporting his good friend and party partner Gronk when he played a killer set during the beach festival.

Gronk didn’t rain a bit of storm on his parade. The big guy took advantage of the fact that he didn’t have to attend on Sunday to keep the party going for as long as possible on Saturday.

Lady Gaga saw the start of the weekend when she came from the rafters of the specially constructed Meridian at Island Gardens for her headlining appearance at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Rob Lowe, Jamie Foxx, Paul Rudd, Adriana Lima, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sage Steele were among the stars of the most coveted concert of the Super Bowl weekend.

As usual, Maxim pulled out the big guns for their annual Big Game Experience on Saturday night. The Chainsmokers made headlines about the star-filled party, which included Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown, NeNe Leakes, Jake Paul, Tana Mongeau and Cuba Gooding Jr.

The Latin American duo MYA was the epitome of the Maxim party on “Havana Nights”, which was organized by In the Know Experiences and in collaboration with Columbia Records.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion stalked up on stage for the hot Maxim crowd that filled the purpose-built 40,000 square foot event space on Key Biscayne.

