Parker produced one of the best reception times in the history of the Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – DeVante Parker lit patriot cornerback Stephon Gilmore with 137 yards on Sunday.

“I’m a pretty decent recipient, I think,” said the reserved Parker in the locker room when it was over.

Parker ended the season at 1,202 yards, becoming just the fifth Dolphin in the top 1,200 in franchise history.

“I’ve had a productive season,” said Parker. “I know what I can do. So I’m not surprised by anything. The coaches believe in me. You trust me. And I come down with big pieces. “

Parker lived up to his first round pedigree in 2019, showing that he deserved to come back this season and also earned the contract renewal he had recently received.

Many doubted Parker. And many doubted the Dolphins’ chances of being an outsider with 15.5 points at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. But they won, 27-24.

“Everyone doubted that we would come into this game and we simply proved that everyone was wrong,” said Parker. “We just came out and played hard.”

Seasoned quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick helped Parker realize his full potential. And he shockedly attacked Gilmore, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

“I will always rely on my playmakers,” said Fitzpatrick. “And DeVante was this guy all year round. I didn’t want to shy away from a matchup.”

Of all the positions that matter to Miami, the receiver could actually be a position of strength next season, including at Parker, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and Isaiah Ford.

Miami coach Brian Flores spoke to Parker about Gilmore this week.

“I thought DeVante was playing well,” said Flores. “I challenged him earlier this week about meeting Steph.”

In the locker next to Parker, Wilson joked with Parker about being a “calm monster”. But Parker confirmed that he talked to Gilmore in the trash during the game.

“I’m not calm in the field,” he said.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

