MEXICO CITY – Faced with rampant drug violence and high-profile killings, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government is preparing comprehensive reforms of Mexico’s justice system to combat insecurity and a culture of impunity, officials said Monday.

The reforms, created by the office of the attorney general and presidential aides, are expected to be presented to the Senate on Wednesday and potentially pass during a new legislative session beginning in February.

Mexican law enforcement agencies have suffered some spectacular security hurdles since Lopez Obrador came to power a year ago, and his government, which controls both chambers of Congress, has been trying to address growing uncertainty in the all over the country.

The reform will amend some articles of the constitution, create a new penal code, set new procedures, modify an existing law detailing legal challenges and change the legal framework of the office of the prosecutor general and its rules of procedure. her.

“It is a very ambitious, far-reaching reform,” Senator Ricardo Monreal, a leading legislative leader in Lopez Obrador’s left party, told Reuters.

Interior Minister Olga Sanchez, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo, Lopez Obrador judicial adviser Julio Scherer and Attorney General Alejandro Gertz would attend a meeting Wednesday to discuss reform, Monreal said.

Over the past year, Mexicans have seen cartel gunmen temporarily take over a major city, incidents in which soldiers have been attacked by heavily armed bandits as well as the November gangland ambush of nine members of a family who included American citizens. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by David Alire Garcia & Simon Cameron-Moore)

