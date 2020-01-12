advertisement

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots to record his first shutout in the NHL as the Columbus Blue Jackets drove in a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Merzlikins, making his seventh consecutive start since Joonas Korpisalo injured his knee during the 3-2 loss to Bornikago on December 29, improved to 5-6-4 as he played in his 17th career game.

Emil Bemstrom had a goal and an assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg also scored for Columbus, who improved to 7-1-3 in their last 11 games on the road. Kevin Stenlund added two assists.

advertisement

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 19 saves for Vegas, which lost its third straight game, all in order.

Columbus, who had allowed the first goal in five straight games, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period with a power play goal from Bemstrom. Seth Jones fed a pass to Bemstrom in the top left-hand corner where he once made a shot on the side of Fleury’s glove for his fourth goal of the season.

It marked the sixth straight game in which Vegas allowed the first goal. The Golden Knights have been outscored 10-0 in the first period over their last four games.

Dubois made it 2-0 early in the second period with his 15th goal of the season, shifting Scott Harrington’s drive from left field. It was just one of two hits in the period for the Blue Jackets, who were up 11-2 in the period and 27-22 overall.

Vegas had a chance to cut the deficit in the early half in the third period when Reilly Smith penetrated inside and had a clean look at the goal, but his arm wrists curled from the crossbar.

The Blue Jackets then extended the lead to 3-0 in midfield of the period in Wennberg’s first goal in 36 games, a left-handed shot that dived under Fleury’s deadlock for his third goal of the season.

– Starting the media level

advertisement