The Mayor of Cork has announced that he will not be attending the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) official commemoration in Dublin later this month.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr John Sheehan told Opinion Line to Cork 96FM that he did not think it appropriate to attend the ceremony.

Former Cork mayor Tomás MacCurtain was murdered by RIC officers in March 1920.

“A kind of commemoration implies a celebration of success and I don’t think that this is appropriate given our history. For this reason (I) will not participate.

“If you have such a national commemoration, remember the institution. It was a troubled time in Irish history, and I admit that some Irish were looking for a salary and a way of life and may have joined the RIC in that context.

“There are many good people who could have joined for many, many different reasons.

“But you commemorate an institution that doesn’t have a good history in Ireland and sided with the Black and Tans during the War of Independence. Especially considering the history of Cork with the Black and Tans, and the RIC were part of it, ”he said.

“I do not think it appropriate that when we recall all the struggles that others have had in Cork and Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney, we celebrate the other side.”

Historical revisionism

Last week Fianna Fáil Mayor Clare Cathal Crowe said he boycotted the event, which he described as “historical revisionism that went too far.”

Mr Crowe considered it “wrong to celebrate and praise the RIC”, “an organization that was the strong arm of the British state in Ireland”.

In a statement, Crowe said, “I think all of the government’s government commemorations were appropriate and tasteful, but I see the RIC commemoration as a step too far.

“Another problem I have with the state commemoration is that An Garda Síochána will be of central importance for the entire event.

“The guards have my full and highest respect, but I don’t think they should attempt, historically or ethically, to request any form of descent from the RIC.”

