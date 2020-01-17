advertisement

The Trump family stepped onto the lawn in the White House today when they boarded Marine One, which went to Florida for a weekend. President Donald Trump was accompanied by his wife Melania and their son Barron Trump.

Melania opted for a purple Max Mara wrap over a burgundy turtleneck and a matching Hermes Birkin leather handbag.

(L-R): President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump leave the White House.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s high-heeled boots.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the First Lady continued the dark red palette with a pair of almond boots on a block heel. The former model has several different iterations of the same silhouette, ranging from white leather to brown suede.

Barron even towered over Melania in her high boots and 5-foot-11 frame. The 13-year-old was wearing a green Alpha Industries bomber jacket, a t-shirt, and black pants.

(L-R): President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump leave the White House.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Barron chose a set of his New Balance 574 core sneakers in full black. Selected colors of the kicks are available for $ 80 from Newbalance.com. Users can also use New Balance’s customization service to create their own color schemes for $ 150.

Barron put on a similar ensemble of light gray New Balance 574 core sneakers and a satin coat on January 6 when the family returned from their Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach. The teenager has favored New Balance silhouettes over the years. The teenager is also a fan of Gucci moccasins and Gucci moccasins.

(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the White House on January 5th.

CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS / Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to learn more about Melania Trump’s top style moments.

