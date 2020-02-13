Luke Doncic recorded 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his return from a foot injury to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-111 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Doncic missed seven games with the injury and the Mavericks went 3-4 without All-Star point guard. Doncic was shooting 10-of-18 – including 3 of 7 from the 3-point range – and 10 of 12 from the free throw line in 31 minutes before coming off with 6:26 left.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and also contributed 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. Tim Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers on his way to scoring 19 points, and Seth Curry added 18 for Dallas, who has a 33-22 record entering the All-Star break.

Buddy Hield posted 22 points and nine assists for the Kings, who have dropped back-to-back games after winning six of their previous eight races.

De’Aaron Fox added 16 points, Kent Bazemore had 15 points and seven rebounds, Harry Giles III scored 11 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 10 points.

Sacramento (21-33) shot just 41.4 percent from the field and was 12 of 39 from behind the arc.

The Mavericks shot 56.5 percent from the field, including 17 of 40 from the 3-point range.

Dallas led by 11 at the break before Porzingis scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the third quarter as the lead reached 23 during stanza.

The Mavericks extended their advantage to 19 when Porzingis dropped a 17-footer to make it 78-59 with 6:58 left in the quarter.

Sacramento cut its deficit to 14, but Porzingis scored seven points during a 9-2 burst to give the Mavericks an 89-68 advantage with 3:27 left in the quarter.

Hardaway buried a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 93-70 with 2:22 left before Dallas took the 96-77 lead in the final quarter.

The Kings moved within 101-86 in Bazemore’s three-point play with 10 minutes left. But the Mavericks responded with a 12-5 raise with Doncic catching it with a 3-pointer to make it 113-91 with 7:50 to play.

The leadership led by 25 points.

Doncic looked spry in his first run since Jan. 28 after recording 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the first half after Dallas took the 63-52 lead.

