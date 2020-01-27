advertisement

Although it doesn’t have a title or even a synopsis of the plot yet, ‘The Matrix 4’ is slated to begin production next month in San Francisco with a background casting call revealing some details.

HNEntertainment.co has a call for background extras for something called “Project Ice Cream” which is actually the working title of “The Matrix 4”. It is not yet known exactly who will play which role, but it is known that only a handful of the original distribution returns.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith are all expected to return as Neo, Trinity and Niobe respectively, but Hugo Weaving and Laurence Fishburne will not be back as Smith and Morpheus. Rumors suggest former Watchmen student Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play a newer version of Morpheus, but there has been no confirmation.

Meanwhile, ‘Mindhunter’ star Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Iron Fist former ‘Jessica Henwick, and’ Sense8 ‘stars Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere were all lined up for unspecified roles. Our guess? Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are going to play Agents, because come on, it’s not that hard to imagine that one of them is threatening in a suit and sunglasses.

advertisement

‘The Matrix 4’ is due out May 21, 2021.

.

advertisement